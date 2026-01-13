Finding a Primary Care Physician Accepting New Patients in Lincoln Park Is Easier with Innovative Primary Care

Lincoln Park Primary Care Innovative Primary Care pairs quality and convenience

Innovative Primary Care expands access with same-day appointments, online booking, and two convenient Lincoln Park locations.

As demand for primary care grows, we’re continuing to expand access so patients don’t have to wait weeks to establish care.” — Rahul Khare, MD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Chicago residents, one of the most common and frustrating healthcare searches is finding a primary care physician accepting new patients. In Lincoln Park, where demand for accessible primary care continues to grow, Innovative Care makes it easier to establish care through Innovative Primary Care, with two convenient Lincoln Park locations, same-day or next-day appointment availability, and flexible care options.Innovative Primary Care is designed to remove common barriers to primary care access. Patients searching for a new primary care physician in Lincoln Park can book appointments easily online and choose between in-person visits or telemedicine appointments, depending on their needs.Primary Care Accepting New Patients in Lincoln ParkInnovative Primary Care is currently accepting new patients at its Lincoln Park locations and offers timely appointment availability, including same-day or next-day visits when available. Easy online booking allows patients to schedule care quickly without long wait times or phone calls.As part of a growing medical group, Innovative Care continues to expand its primary care team by adding new providers. This ongoing growth helps increase appointment availability and ensures patients can get established with a primary care physician when they need care.Comprehensive Primary Care with Flexible Visit OptionsInnovative Primary Care provides full-scope primary care services, including preventive care, annual physicals, chronic disease management, acute illness visits, health screenings, and ongoing care coordination. Patients can be seen in person at one of the Lincoln Park locations or through telemedicine for appropriate concerns, making care more accessible for busy schedules.Because Innovative Primary Care is part of a broader, physician-led medical group, patients also benefit from coordinated access to urgent care, specialty services, and follow-up care within the same system.“Primary care should be easy to access and built around real life,” said Rahul Khare, MD, Founder and CEO of Innovative Care. “By offering online booking, telemedicine options, and same-day availability in Lincoln Park, while continuing to add new providers, we’re making it easier for patients to find a primary care physician and get care when it matters.”Convenient Lincoln Park Locations and Timely CareWith two locations in Lincoln Park, Innovative Primary Care offers convenient access for neighborhood residents and surrounding communities. The combination of in-person care, virtual visits, and rapid appointment availability helps patients avoid unnecessary delays and stay connected to ongoing primary care.Innovative Care’s continued investment in growing its primary care team reflects a commitment to meeting patient demand and improving access to timely, relationship-based care in Lincoln Park.Learn MorePatients searching for a primary care physician accepting new patients in Lincoln Park can learn more or schedule an appointment online by visiting:About Innovative CareInnovative Care is a Chicago-based, physician-led medical group providing primary care, urgent care, and wellness services focused on access, prevention, and personalized medicine. Through Innovative Primary Care, the organization delivers comprehensive, patient-centered care across Chicago neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park.

