Ingenovis Health CEO Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2026 Staffing 100 North America List

Ben Mirtes

It’s an honor to be recognized by SIA alongside so many respected leaders in our industry.” — Ben Mirtes

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health , a leading home for healthcare talent, announced that CEO Benjamin Mirtes was named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2026 Staffing 100 North America list, recognizing the most influential leaders in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. The Staffing 100 North America list honors executives who are shaping strategy, driving innovation and elevating the impact of workforce solutions across industries. Honorees are recognized for their leadership, vision and measurable contributions to their organizations and the broader staffing community.Mirtes was appointed CEO of Ingenovis Health in November 2024 after serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2021. In his first year as CEO, he helped solidify the company’s position as a formidable workforce solutions provider and a trusted home for healthcare talent. Under his leadership, the company unified eight workforce brands, modernized operations, and championed AI-driven technology partnerships and transparent leadership, helping the organization stay on track toward its 2025 revenue goals.“It’s an honor to be recognized by SIA alongside so many respected leaders in our industry,” said Benjamin Mirtes, CEO of Ingenovis Health. “This recognition is really a reflection of the incredible work of our teams and clinician community. As healthcare staffing needs continue to evolve, we remain focused on building a purpose-driven home for healthcare talent and delivering flexible, high-quality workforce solutions for our clients.”Ingenovis Health Board Member Stephen Trevor added, “Ben’s leadership of Ingenovis Health reflects the vision and discipline we value. His ability to drive growth and innovation positions the company to deliver meaningful impact for clinicians and healthcare systems nationwide—especially at a time of profound change in the industry.”Mirtes is also a visible voice for industry modernization. Over the past year, he has shared perspectives on adapting healthcare delivery models, supporting clinicians and leveraging AI responsibly as a speaker at SIA’s Executive Forum and Healthcare Staffing Summit, as well as through appearances on podcasts and ongoing commentary on regulatory and market trends.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands—including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon—as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.