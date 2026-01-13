First 10 Members of The Brentwood Social Club Earn Donations for Fave Girl Cause

Love to Dine for Good and Support Girl Causes Too? Join the club made for you www.TheBrentwoodSocialClub.com Made Just for You! Girls create a collage of everything they love and earn $100 Gift Card (Then, pay the gig forward to a Bestie). In 2026, Recruiting for Good will continue The Tradition in LA! www.DiscoverMeforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! We're a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " Love to dine for Good in Brentwood and support Girl causes too? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Party for Good!"How to Join The Brentwood Social Club Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a membership to The Brentwood Social Club and a $1000 donation to support girl cause; (' www.DiscoverMeforGood.com ), donate to a girl nonprofit, or sponsor a girls' sport team.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Successfully participate and also earn sweet treats for ladies for one year (invite only contests, fashion drawings; and signature parties ( www.FrenchCookingParties.com )!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves professionals who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful perks and treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Dine for Good in Brentwood and support girl causes too? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Party for Good. First 10 members to join The Brentwood Social Club Before May 1st, 2026, earn; (3 $1000 Gift Cards to Baltaire, Katsuya, or Telefèric Barcelona) $1000 Ridesharing Gift Card, $1000 donation for girl cause and 12 months of Sangria www.TheBrentwoodSocialClub.com Made Just for You!In 2021, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest and Most Fulfilling Gig for 5th Grade Girls in new Jersey; Discover Me for Good (a Pay it Forward Experience). Girls create a collage of everything they love and earn $100 Gift Card (Then, pay the gig forward to a Bestie). In 2026, Recruiting for Good will continue The Tradition in LA! www.DiscoverMeforGood.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

