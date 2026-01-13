Explorer Cold Brew Acquires Savorista, Expanding Its Leadership in Caffeine-Conscious Coffee

Explorer Cold Brew and Savorista products, showcasing an expanded caffeine-conscious portfolio spanning decaf, half-caff, and full-caffeine coffee formats.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explorer Cold Brew , Inc., the pioneer of caffeine-conscious cold brew coffee, today announced the acquisition of Savorista , a specialty coffee brand dedicated to exceptional decaf and half-caff blends. The acquisition strengthens Explorer’s portfolio, deepens its product innovation pipeline, and reinforces its mission to make high-quality coffee accessible at every caffeine level and across all formats.Founded by Kait Brown in 2018, Savorista quickly became known for its carefully sourced decaf coffees, crafted to bring full flavor without compromise. By joining forces, Explorer Cold Brew and Savorista will build on their shared vision of redefining how consumers approach coffee, providing more choice and flexibility to match diverse lifestyles.“Explorer Cold Brew was founded on the idea that coffee should fuel your day on your terms - whether that’s full-caf, half-caf, or decaf,” said Cason Crane, Founder & CEO of Explorer Cold Brew. “Bringing Savorista into our family is a natural fit. Kait built an incredible brand that challenged the stigma around decaf and created coffees people truly love - without the caffeine. Together, we are excited to continue to lead the caffeine-conscious movement.”Through this strategic acquisition, Explorer has welcomed the Savorista brand, associated intellectual property, and its passionate customer community into the Explorer family. Founder Kait Brown will provide direct transition support to ensure a seamless integration, and then continue to shape the brand’s vision and storytelling well beyond the handover. Savorista fans can look forward to enjoying their favorite blends, now amplified by Explorer’s coffee sourcing and roasting partnerships, national distribution, omnichannel reach, and operational excellence.“I built Savorista to craft astonishingly delicious decaf for the coffee lovers who want to savor the ritual and flavor of great coffee without the impact of too much caffeine,” said Savorista founder Kait Brown. “Joining the Explorer family is a game-changing next step toward that mission. Explorer’s national distribution and passionate community will accelerate Savorista’s growth, bringing even more caffeine-conscious coffee options to our customers and fans everywhere. I’ve long admired Explorer and Cason’s leadership as a fellow pioneer in this space. I couldn’t be more excited for him to lead the next stage of Savorista’s journey during this pivotal time in the decaf and half-caff market.”The acquisition strengthens Explorer’s position as the leading caffeine-conscious coffee company in the U.S., complementing its award-winning lineup of cold brew concentrates, ready-to-drink cans, and newly-launched oat lattes with Savorista’s dedicated to decaf bagged coffee.About Explorer Cold Brew, Inc.Explorer Cold Brew is a caffeine-conscious coffee company dedicated to crafting premium cold brew concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages in a range of caffeine levels. Founded in 2020, Explorer has been recognized for its innovation, quality, and mission to empower consumers to choose their own coffee journey. Explorer Cold Brew products are sold nationwide through Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Market, and independent retailers nationwide, as well as on Amazon and explorercoldbrew.com.About SavoristaSavorista is an award-winning, caffeine-conscious coffee company dedicated to crafting astonishingly delicious decaf and half-caff coffees. As the first caffeine-conscious coffee company in the U.S., Savorista was founded on the belief that coffee, like life, should be savored. The company thoughtfully sources the highest quality beans, uses only natural decaffeination methods, and roasts in small batches. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, Savorista donates a portion of every sale to support environmental initiatives. With a lineup designed for coffee lovers who want the ritual and taste of coffee without always choosing more caffeine, Savorista has pioneered a new standard for what decaf and half-caff can be. Coffee can be purchased in select retailers and savorista.com

