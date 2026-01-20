Battery Device Fires on the Rise: Chicago Restoration Expert Urges Homeowners to Take Precautions

A fog machine caught fire and caused extensive damage inside a Chicago business. Malfunctioning electronics can quickly become serious fire hazards. ServiceMaster by Zaba team restores the property after a fire.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster by Zaba , a Chicago-based restoration company, is alerting homeowners and businesses to a growing trend it has recently encountered: machines and everyday electronic devices catching fire due to battery-related failures.Over the past several weeks, ServiceMaster by Zaba has conducted multiple fire inspections involving common consumer products. In one case, a fog machine ignited unexpectedly, resulting in major fire and smoke damage throughout the entire business. In another, a rechargeable speaker battery caught fire, causing significant smoke and heat damage to nearby walls, flooring, and household contents. Most concerning, a phone charger overheated and ignited inside a residence, damaging nearby furniture and spreading smoke throughout the surrounding area.Preliminary findings suggest that failing or poorly manufactured batteries may be at the root of these incidents. All of the affected items were purchased online through Amazon, raising additional challenges beyond the immediate fire damage.In each case, claims were delayed as insurance companies pursued Amazon, Amazon pursued third-party sellers, and responsibility was disputed among multiple parties. This “finger-pointing” significantly extended the time it took for customers to receive answers, compensation, and ultimately restoration services.ServiceMaster by Zaba encourages consumers to:● Be cautious with low-cost electronics and battery-powered devices● Avoid overcharging devices or using off-brand chargers● Immediately stop using products that overheat, emit odors, or show signs of damage● Act quickly after any fire or smoke incident by contacting restoration professionalsAs battery-powered devices become more common in homes and businesses, ServiceMaster by Zaba stresses that awareness and prevention are critical.“If something doesn’t seem right with a device, trust your instincts,” Diana added. “A small battery failure can quickly turn into a major fire loss.”For fire damage inspections, emergency response, and expert restoration services, contact ServiceMaster by Zaba, a trusted leader in fire and smoke damage restoration : (773) 647-1985 or visit www.servicemasterbyzaba.com About ServiceMaster by ZabaServiceMaster by Zaba is a full-service disaster restoration company specializing in fire damage, smoke cleanup, water damage restoration, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. Serving Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, the company is known for rapid response, technical expertise, and compassionate customer care.

