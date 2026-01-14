Cyber Guardian Enters 2026 with 142% YoY Revenue Growth as Identity Security Takes Center Stage

Modern, AI-driven security platforms give organizations the ability to detect identity abuse and resilience failures in real time, before those gaps turn into business-ending events.” — Nick Martin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Guardian Consulting Group , an international cybersecurity firm delivering identity protection, data resilience, and cloud security services to clients across a broad spectrum of industries, is entering 2026 with significant growth and momentum as organizations recalibrate their security strategies in response to escalating identity-based threats.The company announced today that it ended 2025 with 142% year-over-year recurring revenue growth and a 131% year-over-year increase in pipeline, reflecting growing demand from organizations seeking practical, outcomes-driven cybersecurity programs amid rising identity-based attacks.“Organizations are increasingly realizing that traditional perimeter defenses aren’t enough,” said Nick Martin, CEO of Cyber Guardian. “Identity is now the primary attack surface, and security programs have to evolve accordingly.”Based on onboarding assessments conducted throughout the year, Cyber Guardian identified several recurring gaps that continue to expose organizations to unnecessary risk:•Identity hygiene weaknesses: In 72% of newly onboarded clients, Cyber Guardian found issues such as stale administrative accounts, legacy authentication exceptions, or excessive OAuth and application permissions.•False confidence in backup readiness: Despite having backup solutions in place, 58% of new clients had not completed a verified restore test within the past 12 months, leaving them vulnerable during ransomware or data-loss events.“These are not edge cases — they’re systemic issues,” Martin added. “Many organizations believe they’re protected, but haven’t validated the fundamentals that actually matter during an incident. Modern, AI-driven security platforms give organizations the ability to detect identity abuse and resilience failures in real time, before those gaps turn into business-ending events.”Heading into 2026, Cyber Guardian expects identity-focused security controls to define the next phase of cybersecurity maturity. The company is prioritizing phishing-resistant authentication, stronger device posture validation, and tighter access governance as core pillars of modern defense strategies.Cyber Guardian is targeting 85% adoption of phishing-resistant authentication across its client base by the end of 2026, reflecting a broader industry shift toward identity-first security architectures.“As attackers continue to bypass traditional controls, identity is where security either holds or fails,” said Martin. “The organizations that invest here now will be far better positioned for what’s coming next. As 2026 unfolds, we expect identity security to move from a tactical control to a board-level priority as breaches increasingly trace back to compromised credentials rather than infrastructure failures.”###About Cyber Guardian Consulting GroupFounded in 2015, Cyber Guardian Consulting Group delivers enterprise-grade IT and cybersecurity for startups to Fortune 500. They design and run the tech backbone of high-growth companies, so you can move faster with confidence. For over a decade, Cyber Guardian Consulting Group has delivered a modern, security-first operating environment for small, midsize, and enterprise organizations. What began as a next-generation cybersecurity practice has expanded at our clients’ request into managed IT, cloud operations, DevOps, API integration, backup and recovery, low-voltage infrastructure, ERP, EHR and EMR support, and executive advisory. Our culture is practical, outcomes-driven, and collaborative, creating measurable advantages for our clients and long-term growth for our people.

