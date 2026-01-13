Max Lifchitz Plays Music from Europe and the US in New York City on January 18 @ 7 PM

NorSou Jan 18 2026 Artists

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join pianist Max Lifchitz on Sunday, January 18, 2026, for an inspiring performance featuring brilliant works by gifted composersfrom Europe and the US.This unique opportunity to explore 20th- and 21st-century piano music will be held in New York City at the intimate Klavierhaus Auditorium,located at 790 11th Ave (between 54th and 55th Streets). It will start at 7 PM and end around 8:20 PM.Admission to the event is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.The event will also be streamed live on YouTube @The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised his"clean, measured, and sensitive performances." Lifchitz began his musical training in Mexico City before moving to New York, where hehoned his skills at The Juilliard School. He was awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers ofTwentieth-Century Music. Lifchitz has performed on concert stages across Latin America, Europe, and the United States. His highlyacclaimed solo and ensemble recordings are widely available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.The program features works from the second half of the 20th century by Italian composer Luciano Berio and Pulitzer Prize winner LeonKirchner. It also highlights recent works that reflect a cosmopolitan perspective from American composers Lee Calhoun, John McGinn , and B. Allen Schulz , as well as from Icelandic composer Gisli Magnusson and Ukrainian composer Ludmila Yurina.For exact programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc., is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Itsactivities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.

Piano Crosscurrents - Grumpy tango

