Valley Forge Military College Launches The Pennsylvania Pledge

College to Meet 100% of Demonstrated Financial Need for Pennsylvania Students

The Pennsylvania Pledge ensures that cost is never the reason a deserving PA student is unable to attend VFMC and pursue a transformative education grounded in character, discipline, and leadership.” — Stuart B. Helgeson, President of Valley Forge Military College

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Forge Military College (VFMC), The Military College of Pennsylvania, today announced The Pennsylvania Pledge, a landmark financial initiative ensuring access to higher education for residents of the Commonwealth. Through this program, VFMC will meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for qualified Pennsylvania students enrolled full-time in the College’s Citizen Leader Pathway.

The Pennsylvania Pledge covers the full cost of tuition, room and board, required uniforms, and fees, making a VFMC education accessible to talented students across the state who seek a rigorous academic experience paired with structured leadership development.

“As Pennsylvania’s Military College, we have a responsibility to open doors—not close them,” said Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson, USMC (Ret.), President of Valley Forge Military College. “The Pennsylvania Pledge ensures that cost is never the reason a deserving Pennsylvania student is unable to attend VFMC and pursue a transformative education grounded in character, discipline, and leadership.”

Demonstrated financial need is determined using the Student Aid Index (SAI) from the FAFSA and required documentation. VFMC will combine all eligible sources—federal and state aid, Pennsylvania State Grant funds, outside scholarships, institutional aid, and eligible federal student and parent loans—to meet full demonstrated need. Families may decline federal loans, but are then responsible for that portion of the cost.

“We call this The Pennsylvania Pledge because it truly is a pledge to our Commonwealth,” Helgeson said. “It reflects our mission and our values. We are investing in Pennsylvania’s future leaders and ensuring that financial barriers never determine a student’s potential.”

About the Citizen Leader Pathway

The Citizen Leader Pathway provides students with a traditional college education within VFMC’s structured, values-based environment—without a military service obligation. Students earn their associate degree while participating in the Corps of Cadets, developing leadership, self-discipline, and ethical decision-making skills that prepare them for success in civilian careers or through transferring to a four-year university.

“The Citizen Leader Pathway is designed for students who want strong academics and real-world leadership training,” Helgeson added. “Through this program, young men and women learn how to lead with integrity, manage responsibility, and build personal resilience—skills that serve them for life, in any career field.”

To learn more about program details, eligibility requirements, and how funding works, visit www.vfmcollege.edu/pa-pledge

About Valley Forge Military College

Founded in 1935, Valley Forge Military College—The Military College of Pennsylvania™—prepares graduates for success through rigorous academics, leadership development, and a structured Corps of Cadets environment. VFMC offers associate degrees, transfer pathways, and premier leadership training for students pursuing civilian careers or military service.

