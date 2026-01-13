Nebraska Schools Among 63 Nationally Recognized for Academic Achievement In 2025

News Release

January 13, 2026

Two Nebraska schools are among 63 across the U.S. that have been named 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success in improving student achievement.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA)—formerly the National Title I Association—has been selecting examples of superior, federally-funded schools through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program since 1996. This program celebrates schools nationwide that have made significant progress by effectively utilizing ESEA federal funds to enhance student education outcomes.

The program has annually acknowledged the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

Exceptional student performance and academic growth

Closing the achievement gap between student groups

Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

Two Nebraska schools were among those chosen for the award. Bridgeport Elementary in Bridgeport was recognized for exceptional student performance and academic growth and Adams Elementary in Omaha was recognized for closing the achievement gap between student groups.

More information about the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program, including the full list of 2025 honorees, is available on the ESEA Network website: www.ESEAnetwork.org/ds. You can also Download the list of 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools.

The 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored during the 2026 National ESEA Conference, taking place from February 10-12, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.