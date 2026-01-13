Curiex Announces Formal Launch as a Next-Generation Site Management Organization for Clinical Trials

Site-led, performance-driven SMO unites top independent research sites within a harmonized, enterprise-grade organization

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curiex today announced its formal launch as a next-generation Site Management Organization (SMO), redefining how clinical trials are conducted through a network of top-performing, independently owned clinical research sites harmonized by enterprise-grade platforms.Founded in 2019 by Eric Hayashi , who is an industry pioneer who originated the SMO business concept in 1991, Curiex represents the evolution of the SMO model into a site-led, performance-driven, and scalable enterprise. Anchored by Rainier Clinical Research Center in Renton, WA, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced cardiometabolic research centers, Curiex now includes 10 independent sites with plans for continued growth.“Curiex was built by sites, for sites,” said Eric Hayashi, Founder of Curiex. “Our model preserves the ownership, culture, and entrepreneurial drive that make independent sites successful, while delivering the discipline, transparency, and scalability sponsors expect from an institutional network. This is the next chapter of the SMO model.”Curiex is a differentiated ownership model which preserves site independence, aligning incentives and maintaining the local leadership, engagement, and accountability that drive recruitment performance and study quality. This approach empowers sites to grow while benefiting from shared infrastructure and network-wide standards.Curiex combines the agility and culture of independent sites with integrated enterprise infrastructure, delivering operational consistency and financial transparency across accounting, finance, human resources, IT, quality, and marketing without compromising local autonomy. With 10 high-performing sites and strong organic growth potential, Curiex offers sponsors immediate scale supported by standardized processes, common technology infrastructure, and central management. The company is designed for seamless integration of future sites, enabling rapid, disciplined expansion.Curiex sites conduct clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, supported by experienced investigators and medical directors who provide oversight and network-wide quality alignment. Key areas of expertise include cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, OB/GYN, psychiatry, rheumatology, sleep medicine, vaccines, and other additional specialties.The company is led by a seasoned executive team with decades of experience in direct site operations, network integration, and clinical research. This leadership foundation enables Curiex to deliver reliable execution, transparent performance metrics, and consistent experiences for sponsors, CROs, and study participants alike.About CuriexCuriex is a next-generation Site Management Organization (SMO) conducting clinical trials through a network of top-performing, independently owned clinical research sites united within a harmonized, enterprise-grade platform. Founded in 2019 by SMO pioneer Eric Hayashi and anchored by Rainier Clinical Research Center, Curiex delivers a site-led, performance-driven, and scalable model that combines the culture and agility of independent sites with the discipline and transparency of an institutional network. For more information, visit curiex.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.