The 'OFF February' Campaign Gains Momentum, Challenging People to Pause Their Use of Social Media for 28 days

The OFF February campaign encourages users to ditch their social media for 28 days

The negative impact of social media and concurrent increases in mental health issues are fueling a worldwide movement to regain control over our lives.

We have a vast amount of scientific evidence that our hyper-connectivity is damaging our social structure and our personal relationships. The OFF February campaign is a way to say, 'we've had enough.'” — Diego Hidalgo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A broad international coalition of non-profit organizations and governmental institutions today announced the development of a worldwide campaign aimed at reducing the pervasive influence of social media during the month of February. Participants in the campaign will join with others around the globe to remove social media apps from their phones for 28 days and experience life untethered to digital devices.

"It's no secret that social media platforms are explicitly designed to exploit human vulnerability, and they've been doing just that," says social scientist Diego Hidalgo, creator of the OFF Movement, which has achieved considerable traction in Europe. "We now have a vast amount of scientific evidence that our hyper-connectivity is damaging our social structure and our personal relationships. The OFF February campaign is a way to say, 'we've had enough – there is more to life than this.' "

The OFF February campaign in the United States is developing partnerships with schools, clubs, public libraries, religious institutions, coffee shops, and other places where people congregate to spread the word and encourage participation.

"Studies show that American teenagers spend almost five hours a day on social media, and we know that many of them are suffering as a result., So a big focus will be on partnering with schools in the campaign," says Doug Wood, National Director of the non-profit Americans for Responsible Technology and one of the American partners in the OFF Movement. "That said, we're hoping that everyone - including and especially parents - will join with us to lessen the grip of social media on our families, our communities and society at large."

The OFF February campaign is non-commercial, non-partisan and free. Participants don't need to delete accounts, just remove them from their phones for the month. If access is necessary, join from a computer.

American partners in the OFF February campaign also include Safe Tech International and the SmartPhone-Free Childhood Association. A complete list of supporting organizations, as well as free participation posters for schools, clubs, public libraries, religious institutions, coffee shops, and other retailers, is available at off-february.com.

Founded by social scientist, futurist and author Diego Hidalgo, the OFF Movement is a global movement dedicated to combating rising technological alienation and reclaiming control over our lives — together. The OFF Manifesto is a wake-up call to citizens and authorities, highlighting the critical juncture we are reaching in our relationship with digital technology. It sets out a series of concrete measures needed to face this challenge for the future of our species. The Manifesto has received support from over 300 international figures from a wide range of fields including science, culture, business, law, health, education, and more.

Americans for Responsible Technology is a US non-profit coalition of more than 100 grassroots organizations working together to protect the well-being of children, help communities deploy safe, economical and future-proof wired technologies, and promote equitable access to technologies that benefit society and protect the health, safety, security, privacy and property of all Americans.

