New Cognitive Fitness iPhone App Launches to Strengthen Critical Thinking and Reduce Political Partisanship

Logo

At a certain point, worrying about the political environment without doing anything about it just becomes exhausting” — Bo Bennett, PhD

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new iPhone app, Cognitive Fitness, has officially launched with an ambitious goal: to help people across the political and ideological spectrum improve their critical thinking skills and reduce the impact of partisan bias in everyday life.Designed for everyone, the Cognitive Fitness app provides practical tools and mental exercises aimed at strengthening reasoning, intellectual humility, and awareness of cognitive biases—skills increasingly necessary in a polarized media and political environment.“At a certain point, worrying about the political environment without doing anything about it just becomes exhausting,” said the app’s creator. “I always believed that if you can’t or won’t do anything about the political environment, don’t waste your life worrying about it. Well, I can’t stop worrying about it, so I chose to do something about it by creating this app.”Rather than promoting specific political views or ideologies, Cognitive Fitness focuses on how people think, not what they think. The app helps users identify logical fallacies, recognize emotional reasoning, and develop habits of clearer, more independent thought—skills that apply equally to news consumption, social media, workplace discussions, and personal decision-making.At a time when misinformation, outrage cycles, and tribal thinking dominate public discourse, Cognitive Fitness positions itself as a practical and accessible solution for individuals who want to think better, disagree more constructively, and regain agency over their own beliefs.About the CreatorDr. Bo Bennett holds a PhD in social psychology and is the author of numerous books on critical thinking and rational thought, including the best-selling book Logically Fallacious. His work focuses on cognitive bias, reasoning errors, and the psychological mechanisms that shape belief formation.In addition to the app, Dr. Bennett has launched a Cognitive Fitness YouTube channel, where he uses the app in real time to analyze and discuss contemporary issues. Topics include current political hot-button issues, morality, religious belief, conspiracy theories, social issues, and other areas where critical thinking is often challenged.Cognitive Fitness YouTube Channel:AvailabilityThe Cognitive Fitness app is now available on the Apple App Store.Download the Cognitive Fitness iPhone app here:About Cognitive FitnessCognitive Fitness is a mobile application dedicated to strengthening critical thinking skills, reducing cognitive bias, and encouraging healthier engagement with complex social and political topics. Built for everyday users—not academics—the app treats better thinking as a skill that can be trained, practiced, and improved over time.

Introduction to the Cognitive Fitness App: Immigration and Border Policy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.