State urges people of Oregon to act before open enrollment ends and beware of health coverage scams

Salem – Salem, OR — TK Keen, Oregon's insurance commissioner, is reminding the people of Oregon that open enrollment for health coverage ends Jan. 15, 2026, and is urging residents to act now to avoid gaps in coverage and protect themselves from scam websites and misleading health plans.

“Quality, affordable health coverage is essential to the well-being of every person in Oregon and their families," Keen said. “As open enrollment comes to a close, I want people to have accurate information so they can enroll with confidence and avoid being taken advantage of by scammers."

As the enrollment deadline approaches, state officials warn that fake websites, aggressive sales tactics, and so-called 'junk' health plans often target consumers searching for coverage. These plans may appear affordable but frequently do not meet federal standards, offer limited or no coverage for essential services, and can leave people with unexpected medical bills.

People looking for health coverage should watch out for warning signs, including:

Websites or sales calls claiming to offer “free" or “guaranteed" health insurance

Requests for payment or personal information before confirming eligibility

Plans that do not cover essential health benefits such as prescriptions, mental health care, or preventive services

Short-term or limited-benefit plans marketed as comprehensive insurance

State officials emphasize that the only way to be sure you are enrolling in legitimate, comprehensive coverage is to use trusted sources and trained insurance experts.

“People in Oregon deserve coverage that actually works when they need it," said Keen. “If a plan sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Residents who miss the open enrollment deadline may have to wait until the next enrollment period unless they qualify for a special enrollment period due to a major life event, such as losing other coverage, moving, or changes in household size.

Help is available. Free, unbiased assistance is offered to help people compare plans, understand financial assistance options, and enroll before the deadline.

For accurate information and enrollment assistance, visit OregonHealthCare.gov or call 855-268-3767 (all relay calls accepted).

