The NCDOR Opens 2026 Business Income Tax Season
Raleigh, N.C.
On Tuesday, Jan. 13, along with the Internal Revenue Service, the N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) begins accepting 2025 income tax returns for Corporate Income and Franchise and Partnership. On Jan. 18, the IRS and NCDOR will begin accepting 2025 income tax returns for Estates and Trusts.
For taxpayers who file on a calendar-year basis, returns are due on Wednesday, April 15.
Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will be processed faster than traditional paper filing.
The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.