Too Lost Acquires MAYK’s ‘Social Meme Music’ Catalog—Cementing Role in UGC Music Era

Too Lost has acquired the full catalog of MAYK, the UGC music creation platform behind a wave of viral ‘social meme music’ popularized on social media platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music distributor Too Lost has acquired the full catalog of MAYK , the user-generated content (UGC) music creation platform behind a wave of viral ‘social meme music’ popularized on TikTok and other social media platforms.This move follows a multi-year partnership that began in 2021 and produced billions of social media plays, marking one of the first large-scale integrations between a digital music distributor and a creator-focused app. MAYK was founded by Stefan Heinrich and Enriquez and Akiva Bamberger to position itself as a bridge between casual creators and the streaming economy. The platform allows users to generate and share original songs, memes, and UGC music directly from their phones.MAYK’s in-app music distribution workflows—built in partnership with Too Lost—helped turn short-form, creator-made audio into fully recognized releases across global digital service providers (DSPs). By 2022, the platform saw rapid growth with users creating hundreds of thousands of songs in the app.“We have deep respect for what the MAYK.it team built and are grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us,” Too Lost’s CEO Gregory Hirschhorn shares. “We’re excited to carry this catalog forward and continue partnering with tools that support the next generation of creators. We also want to thank innovators Stefan and Akiva for their trust and pioneering efforts to bring UGC-powered music workflows to life—a meaningful milestone in music history that defined the UGC music era—an important chapter that set the foundation for today’s AI-driven music & creative tools.”“What started as UGC meme music ditties for TikTok has generated billions of social music plays and hit music-pmf in the music culture of our time,” adds Stefan Heinrich, MAYK Founder. “We originally worked together to be the first to enable direct, in-app distribution to DSPs, which at the time was an early example of a fully integrated creator-to-distribution workflow.”“I’m glad to see stewardship of the catalog move fully to a team we deeply respect. Too Lost has consistently been one of the most innovative distributors in the space, and this feels like the right long-term home for our unique, social first UGC catalog.”This acquisition is a strategic transition that secures the long-term stability of one of the internet’s most influential meme-music archives. It also reinforces Too Lost’s accelerating position in the creator-driven and AI-informed music landscape.

