Council of Autism Service Providers Acquires Jade Health, Including Its Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late December, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) and Jade Health reached an agreement for CASP to acquire the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) and other Jade Health holdings.

BHCOE is a long-standing accreditation body serving autism service provider organizations. CASP also has a subsidiary accreditation body, the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ). This agreement to acquire BHCOE will unify two accreditation organizations with a shared commitment to advancing high-quality, impactful standards across the autism services field.

“People with autism and their families deserve access to high-quality care,” said Lorri Unumb, CEO of CASP. “We’re pleased to combine the best of ACQ and BHCOE to raise industry standards by providing robust, meaningful accreditation to autism service providers.”

CASP is a non-profit, 501(c)(6) trade association whose mission is to cultivate, share, and advocate for best practices in autism services. CASP's origins trace back to 2009, with the advent of an annual conference known as the Council on Autism Services. This conference catered to C-suite leaders and focused on the operational side of serving people with autism. The conference founders saw so much growth and interest that they decided in 2015 to incorporate as an association and hire full-time staff.

CASP’s history of leadership in quality improvement began even earlier. In 2014, the CAS conference founders established the Clinical Quality and Long-Term Outcomes Committee to support the development of industry standards and dissemination of best practices. This work led to the formal launch of CASP’s accreditation program—ACQ—in 2022.

BHCOE Holdings was founded in 2015 and, following a rebrand, has been doing business as Jade Health since 2024. Its signature program—BHCOE accreditation—has issued hundreds of accreditations and now acquires non-profit status with the transfer to CASP.

Once fully unified, the combined non-profit accreditation efforts will operate under the ACQ name and framework. This transition reflects CASP’s continued commitment to quality, accountability, and the ongoing support of organizations currently accredited by BHCOE as well as those seeking accreditation in the future.

Rachael Coburn, CASP’s new vice president of accreditation, will lead this process. Coburn brings 25 years’ experience supporting children with autism and their families.

“It’s amazing how far CASP and the industry have come in the last decade,” Coburn said. “But there’s much more to do—and I’m deeply excited to lead our work on quality and accreditation into a new era.”

About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 440 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

Learn more at CASProviders.org.

