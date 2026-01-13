Miraki Jewels Reveals the Meaning Behind Its Name and Mission: 'Elegance with Purpose'

Derived from 3 words Miraculous, Rare, and Kindred, the name Miraki reflects the brand’s belief that jewelry embodies transformation, intention, & connection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miraki Jewels, a fine jewelry house recognized for its commitment to ethical design and conscious craftsmanship, is unveiling the deeper meaning behind its name and the purpose that continues to guide its creative and social mission.Derived from three words Miraculous, Rare, and Kindred, the name Miraki pronounced (mee-rah-kee) reflects the brand’s belief that jewelry embodies transformation, intention, and human connection. Together, these principles form the foundation of Miraki’s guiding philosophy , Elegance with Purpose.The Meaning Behind MirakiMiraculousMiraculous speaks to transformation, both personal and artistic. It represents the quiet magic of jewelry and how a single piece can make someone feel seen, empowered, and radiant. Each Miraki design is created not as adornment alone, but as an expression of authenticity, emotion, and inner light.RareRare reflects Miraki’s dedication to intentional craftsmanship and conscious sourcing . The brand works with a balance of traditional techniques and responsible practices, using ethically grown or responsibly mined stones alongside carefully sourced and recycled metals. Every piece is thoughtfully made to endure, designed to transcend trends and evolve into a future heirloom.KindredAt the heart of Miraki is Kindred, the belief that jewelry connects people, stories, and generations. This philosophy extends beyond design into giving. Through charitable initiatives that support education, women’s empowerment, and environmental causes, Miraki weaves shared purpose into every layer of its business.A Commitment to Conscious LuxuryFounded in New York, Miraki was built on a vision of conscious luxury, jewelry that honors artistry, ethics, and meaning in equal measure. Each collection blends modern minimalism with timeless detailing, creating pieces designed to hold deep personal significance for the wearer.“Miraki was never just about creating beautiful jewelry,” says founder Bhumi Khimavat. “It was about creating pieces that carry emotion, intention, and memory. Jewelry holds energy. It marks moments. I wanted to build a brand where every piece feels personal, thoughtful, and connected to something greater than itself.”From refined gold rings to subtle diamond accents, Miraki’s collections reflect a consistent design philosophy that true luxury should feel meaningful, considered, and enduring.A Growing MovementAs Miraki continues to grow, the brand is expanding its presence across the United States and internationally. It has become part of a broader movement in fine jewelry, one that values transparency, craftsmanship, and emotional storytelling as deeply as aesthetic excellence.Miraki resonates with a new generation of clients seeking more than material value from what they wear. By uniting ethical sourcing with emotionally driven design, the brand is helping redefine what modern luxury looks like today.About Miraki JewelsMiraki Jewels is a New York based fine jewelry brand founded on the belief that elegance and ethics should coexist. Inspired by the words Miraculous, Rare, and Kindred, the name represents the brand’s dedication to transformation, mindful craftsmanship, and meaningful connection. Miraki’s collections celebrate individuality, legacy, and intention, with each piece reflecting the brand’s philosophy of Elegance with Purpose.For more information, visit www.mirakijewels.com

