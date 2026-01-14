ACA Pharma Named Exclusive Distributor for Ferabright™ in Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Greater Bay Area & Mainland China

About

Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-headquartered company specializing in fast-track registrations, early access programs, and end-to-end commercialization for innovative medicines and medical devices worldwide. The company is best known for its Macau Fast-Track platform for medicines and Hong Kong Fast-Track pathway for advanced devices, which can enable market entry in as little as 30–90 days in Macau and approximately three months in Hong Kong. These hubs then serve as launchpads to bridge into mainland China via the Greater Bay Area and other national pilot zones, with the real-world evidence generated supporting accelerated national approvals — particularly for products addressing unmet medical need, clinically urgent conditions, or rare diseases. Learn more at www.acapharma.net

ACA Pharma