ACA Pharma Named Exclusive Distributor for Ferabright™ in Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Greater Bay Area & Mainland China

This expanded partnership builds on our work with Feraheme and allows us to offer physicians a complementary, iron-based MRI contrast option for patients with brain tumors.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACA Pharma and Azurity Pharmaceuticals are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive distribution partnership under which ACA Pharma will commercialize Ferabright™ (ferumoxytol injection) across Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Mainland China.
— Mike Zhou, CEO of ACA Pharma
Ferabright is an iron-based MRI contrast agent indicated in the United States for imaging of the brain in adults with known or suspected malignant neoplasms, helping visualize lesions with a disrupted blood-brain barrier. Ferabright is based on superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles and is processed through the body’s natural iron metabolism pathways, offering an alternative to traditional gadolinium-based agents and the potential to reduce concerns about long-term retention of heavy metals.
“We are excited to expand our collaboration with ACA Pharma to bring Ferabright to patients and clinicians across this important region,” said Ronald Scarboro, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. “With ACA’s established infrastructure and fast-track pathways, we see an opportunity to responsibly introduce this innovative imaging option in markets where the need for advanced brain tumor diagnostics is substantial.”
Under the agreement, ACA Pharma will pursue marketing authorization for Ferabright in Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore, leveraging its Macau Fast-Track platform and Hong Kong/Singapore fast-track pathways in parallel with Feraheme® submissions. In the Greater Bay Area, ACA intends to integrate Ferabright into its existing network of designated hospitals, with the aim of enabling earlier access for patients while longer-term national registration in Mainland China is prepared.
“This expanded partnership builds on our work with Feraheme and allows us to offer physicians a complementary, iron-based MRI contrast option for patients with brain tumors,” said Mike Zhou, CEO of ACA Pharma. “Working closely with Azurity, we plan to combine fast-track access routes with real-world evidence generation, so that appropriate patients in our region can benefit from Ferabright as global experience grows.”
ACA Pharma and Azurity plan to collaborate with leading neuroradiology and neuro-oncology experts across the Greater Bay Area and other key centers in China and Southeast Asia to support responsible adoption of Ferabright. Educational activities are expected to focus on patient selection, imaging protocols, and the role of iron-based contrast agents as part of the broader MRI toolkit, including for patients who may not be candidates for gadolinium-based products.
About ACA Pharma
Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-headquartered company specializing in fast-track registrations, early access programs, and end-to-end commercialization for innovative medicines and medical devices across Greater China and Southeast Asia. The company’s Macau Fast-Track and Hong Kong Fast-Track platforms can enable market entry for priority products in a matter of months, with these hubs serving as launchpads into the Greater Bay Area and other national pilot zones. ACA Pharma’s integrated capabilities span regulatory strategy, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, supply chain, and commercial execution. Learn more at www.acapharma.net
About Azurity Pharmaceuticals
Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity’s global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ medicines spanning 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas. Our medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.
About Ferabright™ (ferumoxytol injection)
Ferabright™ (ferumoxytol injection) is an iron-based contrast agent indicated in the United States for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain in adults with known or suspected malignant neoplasms of the brain to visualize lesions with a disrupted blood-brain barrier. Ferabright uses superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles designed to enhance image contrast and delineation of brain tumors compared with non-contrast MRI. Because Ferabright is processed through normal iron metabolism pathways, it offers a non-gadolinium alternative and can be used in patients with renal insufficiency in accordance with its approved label.
For full U.S. prescribing information, including important safety information and Boxed Warning, please visit Ferabright.com.
