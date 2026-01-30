Pianote Announces 2025 Pianote Awards Winners, Honoring the Artists Redefining Piano in the Modern Era

The Pianote Awards Celebrate Pianists who Inspire, Educate and Entertain the Globe

Honoring Elton John, Derek Paravicini, Hiromi, Seong-Jin Cho, Charlie Puth, and today’s most influential pianists

These winners represent the many ways piano continues to evolve while remaining deeply connected to its roots.” — Pianote

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pianote has announced the winners of the 2025 Pianote Awards, recognizing extraordinary pianists whose artistry, creativity, and influence continue to shape the future of piano music across genres and platforms.The winners were officially revealed during a live global broadcast on January 29, 2026, celebrating both technical mastery and emotional impact, from concert halls and recording studios to social media and digital platforms.Leading this year’s honors is Derek Paravicini, who received both Pianist of the Year and Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year, recognizing his remarkable musicianship and profound influence on audiences worldwide. The awards also highlighted a diverse range of voices, reflecting piano’s expanding role across classical, jazz, pop, and contemporary music.2026 Pianote Awards Winners• Pianist of the Year: Derek Paravicini• Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year: Derek Paravicini• Original Composition of the Year: Hayato Sumino – Human Universe• Contemporary Pianist of the Year: Levi Schechtmann• Jazz Pianist of the Year: Hiromi• Classical Pianist of the Year: Seong-Jin Cho• Pop Pianist of the Year: Charlie Puth• YouTube Pianist of the Year: Julien Cohen• Instagram Pianist of the Year: Nahre SolLegacy Honor• Oscar Peterson Legacy Award: Elton JohnThe Pianote Awards celebrate pianists who not only demonstrate exceptional technical skill but also expand the reach of piano music to new audiences worldwide. From viral performances to timeless compositions, this year’s winners reflect piano’s enduring relevance in modern music culture.“The Pianote Awards honor artists who inspire people to sit down at the piano and create,” Pianote shared. “These winners represent the many ways piano continues to evolve while remaining deeply connected to its roots.”The Pianote Awards are voted on by the global piano community, recognizing artists whose work resonates most with players, fans, and educators around the world.

