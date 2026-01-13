Cesared Drops En Honor a la Verdad, a heartfelt statement about a love that refuses to fade

@CesaredOficial Cesared (Behind the escenes)

A track about a love that refuses to fade and the courage to face the truth to win it back.

This project was created with deep honesty, with the desire to inspire, heal, and speak up for what truly matters,” — Cesared

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venezuelan singer songwriter Cesared releases En Honor a la Verdad, a track that dives deep into the complexity of a love that just won’t call it quits. The song tells the story of someone who, faced with their own mistakes and contradictions, chooses to confront the truth head on in an effort to win back the person they love. Not from a place of fantasy, but from emotional maturity, acknowledging flaws, asking for forgiveness, and fighting for what still matters.Built from an honest and vulnerable perspective, the track explores the possibility of rebuilding something that once felt lost. En Honor a la Verdad portrays real love, imperfect, challenging, and undeniably human. A love that doesn’t give up in the face of emotional distance or past missteps but instead seeks transformation through sincerity.The song is part of El Proceso , Cesared’s latest album. A conceptual project that walks through different emotional and psychological stages. Each track represents a specific moment in an inner journey shaped by reflection, regret, hope, and the determination to move forward.Within that journey, En Honor a la Verdad stands out as a pivotal chapter. Its narrative tackles the tension between guilt and the desire to make things right, between the weight of shared memories and the conviction that there’s still something worth saving. It speaks directly to anyone who has loved deeply and has had to face the truth to avoid losing what they hold dear.Musically, the track leans on a Latin pop foundation with contemporary touches, giving space for the vocals and lyrics to take center stage. The production aims for emotional clarity, every arrangement, pause, and vocal nuance is crafted to support the story without unnecessary embellishment, reinforcing the album’s narrative intention. The visual aesthetic accompanying the release follows the same conceptual line, highlighting the coherence between message, sound, and artistic identity.“This project was created with deep honesty, with the desire to inspire, heal, and speak up for what truly matters,” Cesared shares. His vision is reflected in every detail of the album, which stands as an emotional testimony and an exercise in artistic transparency.El Proceso is now available on all digital platforms, further establishing Cesared as an artist committed to authenticity, emotional storytelling, and meaningful creative work.Listen to the album El Proceso https://orcd.co/cesaredelproceso

En honor a la verdad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.