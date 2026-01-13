Pathway Productions Announces ‘The Not So Naughty List’ Has Been Greenlit for Publication

Logan travels to meet his Christmas Past.

Not just a children’s book—a timeless reminder that forgiveness belongs under every tree.

A story that reminds us: the greatest gift you can give a child is the freedom to be fully known and still loved.” — Cherie Antoinette, Co-Author

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPathway Productions Announces ‘The Not So Naughty List’ Has Been Greenlit for PublicationAtlanta, GA — January 13, 2026 — Pathway Productions is proud to announce that its highly anticipated holiday children’s book, The Not So Naughty List, has officially been greenlit for publication following the successful close of its Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign.Thanks to the support of early backers, the creative team has now received all visual assets from illustrator Candice Bradley and is entering the layout and design phase. The book is on track for a December 2026 release, with additional campaign updates and sneak peeks planned throughout the year.“We’re so grateful to our community of supporters, artists, and sponsors who believed in the story from day one,” says author Cherie Antoinette, founder of Pathway Productions. “This book was always intended to be more than a seasonal read—it’s a timeless story of compassion, memory, and self-worth that resonates across generations.”While a few illustrated spreads are undergoing minor tweaks to align with the evolving creative direction, layout has begun on all finalized scenes. Among the upcoming highlights is a reveal of the illustrated Ember scene, a visual centerpiece of the book’s emotional arc.The team also confirmed plans to spotlight Storytime Sponsors who helped bring the project to life. Sponsors will be featured on the Not-So-Naughty Wall of Honor and in select campaign updates throughout the production cycle.Even as the funding goal has been met, community engagement remains a core priority. Supporters are encouraged to continue sharing the campaign and introducing the book to educators, parents, and families in their networks. Additional partnership and sponsor opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.For updates, follow the campaign at:Media inquiries:pathwayproductions. contact @gmail.com

Seed and Spark Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.