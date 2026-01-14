Ally Medical Emergency Room Opens First Dallas-Fort Worth Location in Burleson

Ally Medical ER Burleson

Leading Provider of Freestanding Emergency Care Expands Texas Footprint with 10th Facility

Burleson is the next chapter in our mission to bring high-quality, personalized care closer to where people live.” — Emmanuel Colliot - CEO of Ally Medical ER

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ally Medical Emergency Room , a trusted provider of freestanding emergency medical care across Texas, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Burleson — marking the company’s 10th emergency facility statewide and its first in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.Conveniently located at 300 SE John Jones Drive, the new Ally Medical ER will serve Burleson-area residents with 24/7 access to board-certified emergency physicians, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and a commitment to delivering fast, compassionate care with little to no wait.“We are thrilled to bring the Ally Medical standard of emergency care to the DFW area, beginning with Burleson,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room. “This milestone not only represents our growth as a company, but more importantly, our mission to deliver exemplary experiences to our patients and communities across Texas.”Ally Medical ER’s freestanding emergency rooms are physician-owned and built to offer the full spectrum of emergency services — from trauma and cardiac care to advanced imaging and lab work — in a welcoming, low-stress environment. The Burleson facility spans approximately 10,400 square feet, includes multiple private exam rooms, and is equipped with on-site lab, pharmacy, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound technology.Key Features of Ally Medical ER – Burleson:- 24/7 Emergency Care – Always open, always staffed by experienced ER professionals- Minimal Wait Times – Designed to get patients seen and treated quickly- Expert Staff – Board-certified physicians and skilled nurses on-site at all times- Advanced Diagnostics – Imaging and lab services available on-site- Patient-Centered Environment – A calm, clean space designed for comfort and privacyIf a patient requires hospital admission, Ally Medical ER coordinates all transfer logistics to ensure seamless continuity of care.This expansion into the DFW market reflects Ally Medical’s continued commitment to transforming the emergency care experience in Texas — one community at a time.“Our goal is to treat every patient with empathy, excellence, and urgency,” added Colliot. “Burleson is the next chapter in our mission to bring high-quality, personalized care closer to where people live.”Ally Medical ER thanks Holland & Knight LLP for legal counsel throughout the opening process.About Ally Medical Emergency RoomAlly Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Ally Medical is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care, with less waiting and more personal attention. The patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming, stress-reducing environment for patients and families.Learn more at https://allymedical.com Please contact media@allymedical.com for all media inquiries.

