New DA+ Platform Gives Superintendents 24/7 Access to Peer Network and Crisis-Ready Resources

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DA+ , a next-generation leadership platform, launches today, connecting superintendents and senior district leaders to a national peer network and on-demand, battle-tested resources."Education leaders don't have time to wait. When a crisis hits the boardroom, or a community concern escalates, they need solutions now – not in six weeks after they complete a course," said Amy Dujon, Vice President of Education for Community EDU. "DA+ is built around the reality of district leadership: providing expert guidance and battle-tested resources exactly when and where administrators need them.”DA+ is where education's top decision-makers can connect anytime and access resources to address the complex challenges facing education today. Whether navigating a contentious school closure, responding to a cybersecurity incident, or implementing AI policies, members can quickly find both expert frameworks and real-world examples from districts that have already tackled the challenge.DA+ elevates networking beyond traditional annual conferences by creating a year-round digital community. Members connect before events, continue conversations in person, and sustain relationships long after. The platform transforms episodic gatherings into an ongoing professional network.DA+ features a content hub of carefully curated resources from District Administration, the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), and DA+ members themselves. Smart search functionality helps members quickly find relevant resources, community posts, and tools—while AI-powered recommendations surface the specific playbooks and templates that peer districts actually used in similar situations.DA+ launches with founding members from urban, suburban, and rural districts nationwide, including superintendents from some of the country's largest school systems.The most important work we do is keeping the main thing the main thing — our kids," said Barbara Mullen, Superintendent of Rush-Henrietta Central School District, Rochester, NY. "DA+ gives me the infrastructure around coaching and data practices to have the brave conversations our districts need. When you're centered on the metrics that actually impact student outcomes, you can lead with courage instead of letting the noise drive your decisions.Membership is now open to superintendents and senior district leaders, including assistant superintendents and cabinet-level administrators. For more information or to apply, visit the website.DA+ is a product of Community EDU, a division of Arc Network, whose portfolio includes District Administration, District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), and The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC).# # # #​​About CommunityEDUCommunityEDU, a division of Arc Network, was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.Arc NetworkArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organises over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services and investing and education technology. Arc is over 300 talented colleagues located in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands and Singapore that focus on seeking out new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.

