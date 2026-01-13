Subaru of Indiana Automotive Expands Sustainability with New 204 kW Rooftop Solar Array

Subaru of Indiana Automotive expands commitment to sustainability with new 204 kW solar array at Lafayette production plant

The 204 kW rooftop solar project, built by Emergent Solar Energy, will offset over 250 metric tons of CO2 annually at Subaru's Lafayette manufacturing plant.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive sets the standard for sustainable manufacturing. We are honored to assist that vision with this solar project that delivers long-term energy savings and carbon reduction.” — Jeremy Lipinski

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a recognized industry leader in environmental stewardship, has energized a 204-kilowatt rooftop solar project atop its new building expansion in Lafayette.The system went into service in August 2025 and represents the latest step in SIA’s multi-decade effort to reduce its carbon footprint while strengthening Indiana’s clean energy economy.The solar installation produces more than three times the energy currently consumed by the expansion, meaning the solar installation generates a net surplus of clean power. That surplus is fed back into the company’s operations, creating both long-term energy cost containment and measurable carbon reduction benefits.The project is expected to offset more than 250 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of supplying the electricity needs of 43 homes. Over its 30-year operating life, the system will deliver millions of kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, helping Subaru advance its corporate sustainability goals while reducing operating costs of the expansion at its Lafayette facility.Building on a legacy of environmental leadershipSIA has long been recognized for its leadership in environmental practices. It was the first U.S. auto assembly plant to achieve zero-landfill status and has consistently invested in technologies that reduce waste, conserve natural resources and lower greenhouse gas emissions.The new solar project builds on that legacy, demonstrating how one of Indiana’s largest manufacturers is using renewable energy as both a cost-containment strategy and a core component of its environmental vision.Scott Brand, President and Chief Operating Officer of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, said, “The expansion rooftop project completed by Emergent Solar Energy further demonstrates an ongoing commitment to reduce our environmental impact. By expanding the use of renewable energy at our facility, we continue to embrace sustainable technology to help offset our carbon footprint.”Partnership with Emergent Solar EnergySIA selected Emergent Solar Energy, a commercial and industrial solar EPC headquartered in the Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette, as its partner for the design and construction of the project. Emergent specializes in turnkey solar and energy storage solutions for large manufacturers and agricultural operations across the state.Jeremy Lipinski, Managing Partner of Emergent Solar Energy, said, “Subaru of Indiana Automotive has set the standard for sustainable manufacturing in Indiana and the Midwest. We are honored to contribute to that vision with a solar project that will deliver long-term energy savings, reduce emissions and showcase how renewable energy can integrate seamlessly with advanced manufacturing. This project reflects what’s possible when industry leaders take bold steps toward a carbon-conscious future.”Adam Bolen, Project Manager at Emergent Solar Energy who led the on-site construction, said, “Executing a solar installation on an active, high-volume manufacturing campus requires rigorous safety planning and precise coordination. We worked seamlessly with the SIA facilities team to ensure this array was installed safely and efficiently without disrupting operations. It is rewarding to see the system now delivering clean power to this impressive facility.”About Subaru of Indiana AutomotiveSubaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), part of the Subaru family of companies, is home of North American production for the Ascent, Crosstrek, and Forester models. SIA employs about 6,500 associates who are committed to quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit subaru-sia.com.About Emergent Solar EnergyEmergent Solar Energy is a leading commercial and industrial solar EPC headquartered in the Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, Indiana. Recognized by Solar Power World as the highest-ranked commercial and industrial solar EPC headquartered in the state, Emergent specializes in on-site commercial solar PV and battery energy storage systems for the manufacturing, municipal, and agricultural sectors.The firm provides end-to-end project delivery, including feasibility analysis, engineering, construction, interconnection, and performance management. Emergent Solar Energy applies a disciplined, data-driven approach to optimize on-site energy economics while advancing long-term sustainability and energy independence objectives.

