From the Shop Floor to CTO: Workers Benefit Fund Appoints Brad Schmelzer as Chief Technology Officer

Brad Schmelzer, Chief Technology Officer - Workers Benefit Fund

Brad Schmelzer joins Workers Benefit Fund as CTO to build interoperable, scalable tech connecting gig and non-traditional workers to benefits and services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Benefit Fund (WBF) has appointed Brad Schmelzer as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to expand WBF’s capacity to build and support technology that strengthens worker organizations, including unions and the growing gig workforce.

Schmelzer began his union journey in 2001 while working at a union machinist shop and pursuing a degree in Computer Information Systems. His commitment to labor advocacy grew quickly—he went on to serve as a shop steward and later as a communications representative for IAM Local 153 in Evansville, Indiana. That early experience in the labor movement shaped his belief in technology as a tool for empowerment and solidarity.

Schmelzer brings more than two decades of experience building IT systems and digital infrastructure for unions. Before joining WBF, he served as President of UnionTrack, Inc., a firm specializing in digital tools that help unions communicate, organize, and engage members. Earlier, he spent over a decade with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), where he led large-scale modernization projects as IT Director.

At WBF, Schmelzer will focus on building interoperable, scalable technology that connects workers to benefits and services, particularly for gig and non-traditional workers who are often excluded from traditional benefit systems. His appointment reflects WBF’s continued national growth and its investment in long-term infrastructure to support benefit delivery, data integration, and secure collaboration across unions, worker organizations, and partners.

“As we scale nationally, technology becomes critical to delivering benefits simply, reliably, and at scale especially for gig workers whose work doesn’t fit neatly into traditional systems,” said Nick Abramovich, CEO of Workers Benefit Fund. “Brad brings rare credibility across both labor and technology. He understands how to build and connect systems that actually work for unions and for workers.”

“We’re not looking to reinvent what’s already working,” said Schmelzer. “Our goal is to build on what unions and their partners have created by connecting systems, integrating data, and improving access for members. Collaboration is the key.”

WBF’s mission is to ensure workers, especially those in non-traditional and gig roles can access meaningful benefits and modern tools that support economic security and collective power. WBF partners with unions, benefit funds, and technology providers to build a more connected, worker-centered ecosystem.

About Workers Benefit Fund (WBF)

Workers Benefit Fund (WBF) is a national benefits and healthcare technology company on a mission to improve access, utilization, and outcomes for working families. We partner with labor organizations and unions to design, operate, and scale health and wellness benefit programs for today’s decentralized and non-traditional workforce. WBF’s interoperable, enterprise-grade platform enables secure collaboration, real-time data integration, and scalable benefit delivery,particularly for gig workers and others outside traditional HR systems.

WBF delivers end-to-end support at scale across the healthcare lifecycle, including personalized care navigation, multilingual assistance, and in-community services such as mobile clinics and mental health counseling. Through this integrated, hands-on model, WBF closes access gaps and drives measurable improvements by helping workers get the care and services they need.

Media Contact

Meg Savage - Vice President of Marketing

Workers Benefit Fund (WBF)

meghan.savage@workersbenefitfund.com

516.984.5690

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.