Nick Lawless Announces the Release of His First Book, Lawless Leadership, with Bookspert

Bookspert is excited to announce the launch of Lawless Leadership, the powerful debut book by Nicholas Lawless, a seasoned security expert and CEO of CPS1 and Phobos Security. Lawless Leadership is now available for purchase on Amazon here(https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GGHFMJLX?ref=sp_email) and as an audiobook/podcast version on Spotify here (https://open.spotify.com/show/45BsR3pOQpmkCnEctChiaO). This groundbreaking book offers a no-nonsense, unfiltered blueprint for those ready to turn their scars into strategic weapons and their pain into power.

In Lawless Leadership, Lawless shares his story of resilience and survival, offering insights into leadership that are born from personal adversity and high-stakes experiences. This is a book for warriors—those who have survived trauma, abuse, rejection, and hardship, and emerged as leaders ready to face the world with unrelenting strength. Lawless provides a powerful guide to turning life's challenges into opportunities for leadership and greatness.



About the Book

Lawless Leadership is not for the faint of heart. It is for those who have survived life's toughest battles—be it betrayal, addiction, war, or personal loss—and have come out the other side with the desire to lead. With brutal honesty, Lawless walks readers through his own journey of survival, from a traumatic childhood to his rise as a national security leader, illustrating how every challenge faced can be transformed into a stepping stone to success.

The book is not just a personal story; it’s a roadmap for leaders who know that true leadership is forged in the fires of adversity. Lawless emphasizes that survival, resilience, and the ability to overcome hardship are the foundations of effective leadership. This book is for those who are ready to stop apologizing for their past and step into their power as unapologetic leaders.



About Nicholas Lawless

Nicholas Lawless is the Founder and CEO of CPS1 and Phobos Security, where he leads teams focused on proactively defending against threats to critical infrastructure and high-value assets. With years of experience in military and government roles, including at the White House and the Department of Homeland Security, Lawless has become a recognized leader in risk mitigation, crisis management, and operational continuity. His work has shaped the way organizations think about security and leadership under pressure.

A respected figure in the field of security, Lawless specializes in providing practical, real-world solutions to high-stakes problems. He is also a sought-after speaker on topics related to security strategy, government contracting, and executive protection.

Where to Get It

📘 Purchase the Book: Lawless Leadership on Amazon

🎧 Audiobook / Podcast Version: Lawless Leadership on Spotify

🌐 More from Bookspert: www.bookspert.com

