Materna Health Welcomes Dr. Molly Spilka and Reinforces a New Model for Overlooked Moments in Maternal Health

Dr. Molly Spilka joins Materna for a New Care Model in Women's Health

Dr. Molly Spilka, joins Materna, a care model that responds to what patients say they need, addressing overlooked moments in maternal and women’s health.

At Materna, time itself is a clinical intervention.” — Kristin Mallon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare systems don’t fail because they lack expertise. They fail because they don’t listen to what patients are asking for or meet them where they actually are. Materna Health was built in response to that failure. Today, Materna Health announces the addition of Dr. Molly Spilka, DNP, FNP-BC, a clinician whose work centers on the moments in women’s healthcare where patients are most often left without answers or support.Dr. Spilka is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner trained at Columbia University, a certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Nurse through the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and a current member of the ASRM Nurse Professional Group Board. Her credentials are substantial. But they are not what most distinguishes her work.What sets Dr. Spilka apart is her understanding of women’s healthcare as it is actually lived.For nearly two decades, she has worked across reproductive justice, fertility, and women’s health in wide-ranging communities across the country. She has spent her career alongside patients during the most emotionally charged moments of care: preparing for pregnancy , navigating fertility treatments, trying to conceive between IVF cycles, discovering a pregnancy, fearing something is wrong, and recovering after birth.Through this work, she has come to understand a truth that most healthcare systems still fail to fully recognize.Women’s healthcare is not a straight line.It is made up of long stretches of uncertainty between defined medical events.The most fragile moments in women’s healthcare are not the appointments themselves, but the long stretches in between before fertility care begins, after a positive pregnancy test, and long after the six-week postpartum visit has passed.It is where fear concentrates.It is where emergency rooms become default care.It is where patients are told to wait while they are bleeding, vomiting, anxious, or spiraling.It is the questions that go unanswered for days, the symptoms dismissed as “normal,” and the moment when uncertainty becomes distress simply because no one is available to say what is happening.Materna Health exists precisely for this in-between.Modern obstetrics, fertility, and postpartum care are built around milestones and scheduling constraints, not lived reality. Materna fills the space between appointments, providing care when patients need more visits, more time, more reassurance, and more answers. This includes preconception and fertility-adjacent care, support between IVF cycles, early pregnancy care when OB access is delayed, and postpartum care that extends well beyond a single clearance visit.At Materna, time itself is a clinical intervention.This model is not incidental, and it is not boutique by accident. Materna was designed intentionally in response to a broader failure of the healthcare system: a structure optimized for volume and milestones rather than continuity and lived need. By re-centering access, time, and responsiveness as core clinical tools, Materna offers a scalable framework for care that can adapt across preconception, fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum, not as a workaround, but as a necessary correction to how women’s healthcare has long been delivered.This philosophy is especially critical in postpartum care, where one six-week visit is often expected to close a chapter that has barely begun. Recovery, feeding challenges, mood changes, hormonal shifts, pelvic floor symptoms, and the slow realization that something still does not feel right rarely conform to a fixed timeline. Materna offers ongoing postpartum support that reflects the reality that healing is nonlinear and deeply individual.For nearly a decade in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Spilka has seen how transformative early, attentive, high-quality care can be and how devastating its absence often is. Her work has focused on closing these gaps, translating uncertainty into clarity, panic into steadiness, and isolation into support.At Materna Health, Dr. Spilka will care for patients across the reproductive continuum, including preconception and fertility support, IVF-adjacent care, early pregnancy complications, hyperemesis, bleeding, hormone concerns, delayed OB access, and postpartum recovery. Her role is not simply to treat symptoms, but to provide what healthcare too often withholds at critical moments: presence, context, and reassurance grounded in clinical excellence.Dr. Spilka belongs at Materna because Materna exists for the space she has spent her career protecting.We are fortunate to welcome her.Our patients will be better

