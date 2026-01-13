Avara Hosts Second-Annual Influencer Trip to Celebrate the Launch of Their New 2026 Resort Collection

Influencers On The Trip: @emily_wickard, @j.cathell, @nashvilletash, @tinsleyerin, @karisrenee, @lwilliamsstyle, @thebrokebrooke, @onesmallblonde, @karinastylediaries, @lucyswhims

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avara , the Dallas-based women’s clothing brand founded by CEO Emily Wickard, has officially launched its largest Resort Collection to date. Inspired by far-off travels and escaping the everyday, the line offers everything women need to embrace warm-weather getaways with confidence and style.To celebrate, Avara took its latest designs straight to paradise – The Auberge Collection’s Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica, a stunning resort destination that perfectly reflects the spirit of the collection. Alongside a curated group of Avara partners – both longtime collaborators and new friends – the team explored the resort while highlighting favorite new arrivals. Activities included a private pool party, all-inclusive dinners, a spa day, and curated classes like hiking, yoga, and cocktail-making. From sunrise to sunset, the pieces proved their versatility, effortlessly transitioning through every moment of a sun-soaked getaway.Thoughtfully designed with travel in mind, the collection includes standout pieces made for every stage of a getaway. The Heidi Jumpsuit offers an easy, pulled-together option perfect for travel days and pre-trip glow prep, while the Maeve Pants deliver lightweight comfort ideal for catching flights, sightseeing, and running everyday errands. Together, these styles reflect Avara’s focus on creating pieces women rely on, from planning and packing to vacation days and beyond.“With this Resort Collection, we wanted to make getting away feel easy,” said Wickard. “These are packable pieces you’re excited to put on – styles that work for travel days, poolside afternoons, and dinners out without overthinking it. Everything was designed to feel comfortable, versatile, and ready for wherever the trip takes you.”The launch also introduces a vibrant range of accessories designed to complete any look. From woven and raffia bags to metallic shoes, colorful statement jewelry, and scarves, each piece brings a sunny, playful touch to a getaway wardrobe. By considering every element, Avara ensures endless opportunities to mix, match, and style pieces for every moment of a sun-soaked trip.To shop the Resort Collection and explore more, visit shopavara.com and discover styles made for women everywhere.

Avara Resort Collection 2026

