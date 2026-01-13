Socrait Wins FETC Pitchfest 2.0, Capturing Hearts of Educators and Judges Alike

Socrait's Jim Clor and FETC's Jenn Womble at FETC Tech Share Live! FETC 2026, Game Changers in Education

Innovative edtech startup takes top honors in gamified competition featuring thousands of educator votes

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Socrait has been named the winner of FETC 's Pitchfest 2.0, the innovative gamified startup competition that put voting power directly into the hands of K-12 educators and technology leaders attending the Future of Education Technology Conference.Final results were determined using a 50% audience vote / 50% judge score model. When normalized and equally weighted, Socrait achieved the highest overall combined score, outperforming all other finalists."Winning FETC Pitchfest 2.0 validates that we're solving a real need for educators: reducing burnout," said Jim Clor, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President at Socrait. "Voice-powered AI can be a true class companion that supports teachers. Socrait was built by a teacher, for teachers, to reduce the cognitive and administrative burden of tracking, documenting, and following up on everything that happens in class each day. We're honored to be recognized for helping teachers focus on what matters most: teaching."Socrait demonstrated the best overall balance of audience appeal and expert evaluation, ranking second with both audience voters and the judge panel. Socrait was the only finalist to rank in the top two with both groups, demonstrating broad credibility and strong market resonance across educators and industry experts alike.The winner was revealed live on Tuesday morning during the Tech Share LIVE! General Session keynote to thousands of FETC attendees."We redefined the process of Pitchfest this year by including the voices of the attendees alongside our expert judges," said Jennifer Womble, FETC Conference Chair. "This isn't just a competition—it's a conversation that connects early-stage startups with the educators and district leaders who can provide real-world insight. When companies listen and iterate with schools, we all benefit from better, more effective products that truly serve students."The competition featured audience voting through the FETC app based on pitch videos, along with six school and district leader judges who evaluated finalists using a standardized scoring rubric during live pitches on the Expo Floor.Yourway Learning finished in second place, followed by QuestionWell AI, Savannah Math Labs, and ReframeXR.The six finalists presented their solutions on stage at the IT Theater on the Expo Floor on Monday, January 12. Each company delivered high-energy pitches to an engaged audience of educators, district leaders, and technology decision-makers who will ultimately use these tools in their schools.As the Pitchfest 2.0 winner, Socrait gains exclusive benefits including featured social media and national media coverage, sponsored content opportunities, partner email packages, and invaluable connections with K-12 decision-makers and education industry leaders.For more information about Pitchfest 2.0 and FETC's Startup Pavilion, visit www.fetc.org/pitchfest2.0 About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event and year-round community for technology decision-makers, innovators, and educators. Its annual conference brings together K-12 education leaders for cutting-edge sessions, hands-on workshops, and an expansive exhibit hall featuring more than 450 leading solution providers. FETC also leads a State Alliance Network, a national group committed to promoting innovation, improving professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in using technology to support teaching and learning.About CommunityEDUCommunityEDU, part of the Arc network, was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education. Its media platforms include District Administration and University Business. Key events are the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also manages the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which offers leadership development through superintendent summits and cabinet retreats.Arc NetworkArc Network is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses.# # # #

