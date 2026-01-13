Federal Authorities Seize Two Website Domains Used to Import Illegal Machine Gun Conversion Devices and Silencers from China

BOSTON – Federal authorities in Boston seized two internet domains and two cryptocurrency accounts that were allegedly used for the illegal importation of machine gun conversion devices (MCDs) from China. MCDs commonly known as “switches” or “sears” are parts designed to convert semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic machineguns. Possession of these items and their importation from certain countries, including China, are prohibited under the National Firearms Act (NFA). In addition, during the course of this investigation, 3,093 machine gun conversion devices (switches and auto sears) were seized along with 282 firearms; 124 silencers; and over 12,000 rounds of ammunition.

