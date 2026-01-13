Brigadoon @ Sundance Mountain Resort 2026 Announces Speakers for Intimate No PowerPoint Gathering

Cross-Disciplinary Event Brings Together Leaders from Cybersecurity + AI, Government, Community Development, Behavioral Science, and Marketing

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brigadoon , an opt-in anti-conference series founded in 2013, announces its speakers for the eighth Sundance Mountain Resort gathering, to be held February 22-24, 2026. With limited participation, the intimate event brings together entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, civic leaders, global business executives, and thought leaders for authentic dialogue under Chatham House Rule with no PowerPoint presentations or panels.This year's confirmed speakers represent the cross-disciplinary mix that defines Brigadoon's approach to challenging conventional thinking:Rick Doten brings 27 years of navigating the intersection of cybersecurity, risk, and human behavior. As VP of Information Security at Centene Corporation and CISO of Carolina Complete Health, Rick doesn't just manage cyber threats—he's pioneered how organizations think about the human side of security. He was the lead author on CIS Critical Security Controls v8. He spent time at Verizon, Gartner, and Lockheed Martin before landing in healthcare, where the stakes of getting security wrong are measured in lives, not just dollars.Dr. Leigh George is a marketing strategist who believes most advertising either annoys or bores people to death. As CEO of Freedom and a sought-after speaker, Leigh challenges companies to "Don't raise your voice. Improve your argument." She's spoken at Digital Summit conferences nationwide and at South by Southwest, and she works with organizations ready to move beyond transactional marketing into genuine human connection.Christian Hunt founded Human Risk after realizing that most compliance programs treat humans like robots. With experience as Managing Director and Head of Behavioral Science at UBS and as former COO of the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, Christian brings a rare perspective from both sides of the regulatory fence. His book "Humanizing Rules" and his Human Risk podcast explore what he calls "getting people to do what you want without pissing them off."Matt Pinnell serves as Oklahoma's 17th Lieutenant Governor, where he's focused on workforce development, economic growth, and making people reconsider Oklahoma as a flyover state. Before politics, Matt served as Director of State Parties for the Republican National Committee and ran his own small business. As Chairman of the Oklahoma Tourism Commission, he's led a statewide rebrand that's challenged both internal bureaucracy and external perceptions.Rachel Shank leads Georgetown Main Street in Washington, DC, supporting the small businesses that form the backbone of one of America's most iconic neighborhoods. She's navigated pandemic recovery, government shutdowns, and the challenge of maintaining local business vitality amid chain domination. With a Master of Public Administration from George Washington University, Rachel works at the ground level of economic development—where policy meets the sidewalk.About Brigadoon's FormatUnlike traditional conferences, Brigadoon deliberately avoids panels, PowerPoint presentations, and name tags. The format centers on family-style dinners, fireside conversations, authentic dialogue, and mountain activities designed to foster genuine relationships rather than transactional networking."The most valuable conversations happen when you step outside your expertise zone," said Marc A. Ross, Brigadoon founder and chief curator. "A cybersecurity executive learning from a behavioral scientist. A state lieutenant governor engaging with a marketing strategist. A community economic development leader challenging assumptions held by tech entrepreneurs. That cross-pollination of ideas—that's where breakthrough thinking emerges.”“Born out of personal frustration with spending too much time with the same people thinking the same way, Brigadoon is a simple idea: connect founders and thought leaders who believe in the power of conversation and embrace curiosity who are shaping commerce and culture,” said Ross.Brigadoon gatherings operate under Chatham House Rule throughout, creating psychological safety for candid discussion. Brigadoon gatherings attract senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and civic leaders who seek strategic perspective and relationship building over conventional networking.The Sundance Mountain Resort gathering is Brigadoon's flagship event, complemented by intimate week-long gatherings in Scotland and salon dinners and apertivos throughout the United States.Event Details:Dates: February 22-24, 2026Location: Sundance Mountain Resort, UtahFormat: Chatham House Rule, no panels or PowerPointsFocus: Cross-disciplinary dialogue, authentic relationshipsWebsite: brigadoon.live/uath

