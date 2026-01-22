New Data Shows Colorectal Cancer is Deadliest Cancer for Adults Under 50

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is committed to ending the disease through Project Cure CRC. Colorectal cancer is officially the leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women under age 50. Almost 60 people in their 40s or younger will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer every single day in America. That's a diagnosis in young people every 25 minutes.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance Urges Action through Project Cure CRC

The Alliance is prepared to meet this moment and propel progress through awareness, screening education, and a renewed commitment to its Project Cure CRC research initiative.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the disease, is calling for urgent action following new evidence from the American Cancer Society published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women under age 50. The Alliance encourages Americans to learn more about the disease and screening, and get involved with its dynamic initiative, Project Cure CRC, which aims to accelerate and advance cutting-edge treatments that improve patient outcomes.“Today’s news confirms what experts have been predicting for years, as we witnessed young-onset colorectal cancer rates rising quickly and claiming too many lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The Alliance is prepared to meet this moment and propel progress through awareness, screening education, and a renewed commitment to its Project Cure CRC research initiative.”According to the newly released data, colorectal cancer surpassed other leading malignancies as the number one cause of cancer mortality in adults under 50, and it is the only one where deaths continue to increase.The Troubling Trend is Steadily Rising- Incidence among Americans ages 20 to 39 is projected to increase by 90 percent by 2030.- Every day, almost 60 Americans in their 40s or younger will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer.- That’s equivalent to a diagnosis in young people every 25 minutes.The Alliance is working to reverse this grim outlook through Project Cure CRC.“The discoveries emerging from Project Cure CRC represent the most exciting advances we’ve seen in colorectal cancer research in decades,” said John Marshall, M.D., Chief Medical Consultant, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, and Director, Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown University. “By strategically investing in bold ideas and brilliant scientists, we’re accelerating the pace of progress toward treatments that patients urgently need.”For more information on Project Cure CRC, view its recent Curecast, get involved, donate, or learn about submitting a research proposal, visit colorectalcancer.org/curecrc Alliance Resources- Free Helpline: Speak with certified patient and family support navigators at 877-422-2030- Free Screening Tool with Symptom & Risk Checker: getscreened.org Young-Onset Community & Peer Support : colorectalcancer.org/resources-support/community-support/young-onset-supportAbout the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

