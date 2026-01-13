Soul Springs Festival Returns with Live Soul Music in the Coachella Valley
A daytime soul music festival featuring live performances, community programming, and cultural celebration in Cathedral City.
The 2nd Annual Soul Springs Festival, set to return to the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater on Saturday, February 7, 2026, proudly announces its growing list of sponsors who are helping bring soul, culture, and connection to the Coachella Valley.
This year, Agua Caliente Casinos holds the title of presenting sponsor, joining the City of Cathedral City—the host city of the event and several community-driven partners in supporting this one-of-a-kind music experience. With their support, this year’s festival promises to deliver even more: enhanced production, elevated guest experiences, and a deeper celebration of Black history, art, and soulful music.
“We’re incredibly honored to partner with organizations that believe in what Soul Springs is all about—community, music, and culture,” says Derrick Pipkin, founder of PIPS Entertainment. “These sponsors are more than backers—they’re community leaders investing in something meaningful.”
This daytime outdoor soul concert invited guests to enjoy great music, picnic vibes, food vendors, and a strong sense of community. This annual celebration revives the golden era of soul music by blending timeless classics with modern performances. It not only showcases exceptional musical talent but also brings together communities to share in the rich cultural heritage of soul music. Come celebrate the enduring spirit of soul and be part of a growing tradition that’s marking its special place in the hearts of attendees and the cultural calendar of the city!
For guests who want to keep the party going, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City is hosting its weekly tribute concert series with a special performance by Cookie Watkins as Tina Turner. This is a FREE event and starts at 8PM in the Agave Caliente Terraza. Guests must be 21 years and over.
Early Bird tickets are on-sale at $50, with VIP Picnic Benches available for groups. In addition, Coachella Valley area residents receive 25% off their ticket purchase when they use the promo code CATCITY at checkout. You can find more information at www.SoulSpringsFest.com
ABOUT SOUL SPRINGS FESTIVAL
Soul Springs Festival was founded by Derrick Pipkin, a passionate advocate for music and culture. Derrick is also the owner of PIPS On LaBrea, a renowned jazz restaurant in Los Angeles, known for its vibrant atmosphere and dedication to showcasing exceptional talent. With over 35 years of experience in creating memorable music events, Derrick has a deep understanding of the power of music to connect people and enrich lives.
