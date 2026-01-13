Newton’s Grove School Alumna Honoured by College Board for Excellence in 2025 AP Art and Design Exhibition

Newton's Grove School Logo

Newton’s Grove School Alumna Xiaoruo “Clair” Zheng Honoured by College Board for Excellence in 2025 AP Art and Design Exhibition

This recognition is a remarkable achievement for Clair & a proud moment for our school community. Her success reflects not only her talent and dedication, but also the strength of our environment.” — Cheri Grogan, Head of School at Newton’s Grove School

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton’s Grove School is proud to announce that alumna Clair, class of ‘25, has been selected by the College Board for extraordinary achievement and featured in the 2025 AP Art and Design Digital Exhibition, a highly competitive, global showcase of exceptional student artwork.The 2025 AP Art and Design Digital Exhibition highlights only 51 high school artists from 27 North American states and five countries, selected from more than 82,000 portfolios submitted worldwide for the 2025 AP Art and Design Exam. Clair’s inclusion places her among an elite group of young artists whose work exemplifies originality, depth of inquiry, and technical excellence grounded in personal experience.“This recognition is a remarkable achievement for Clair and a proud moment for our entire school community,” said Cheri Grogan, Head of School at Newton’s Grove School. “Her success reflects not only her talent and dedication, but also the strength of an educational environment that encourages curiosity, creative risk-taking, and intellectual rigor. We are thrilled to see our graduates making their mark on a global stage.”Participation in AP Art and Design involves a year-long, inquiry-based process encompassing observation, research, experimentation, discussion, critical analysis, and reflection. Students submit comprehensive portfolios featuring completed artworks, detailed process documentation, and written reflections that demonstrate conceptual development and sustained investigation.“The College Board is proud to present the 2025 AP Art and Design Exhibition, a celebration of student imagination, inquiry, and innovation,” said Kaitlyn Myles, Senior Visual Art and Communications Technology at Newton’s Grove School. “The works in this exhibition highlight how students use art and design to express ideas, deepen understanding, and connect with others across cultures and communities.”Newton’s Grove School continues to strengthen its commitment to global excellence through its partnership with Inspired Education Group, providing students with access to world-class educational practices, international programs, global connections, student exchanges, and ongoing investment in innovation and growth. This collaboration enhances opportunities for students to engage meaningfully with the world while benefiting from Inspired’s renowned global education model.For over 40 years, Newton’s Grove School has established itself as a leader in private education in the Mississauga region, serving students from PK to Grade 12. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. By setting high standards and maintaining small classes, Newton’s Grove individualizes its approach and provides the enrichment students need. Blending traditional expectations — including regular homework and disciplined study habits — with the latest educational research, the school delivers dynamic, engaging lessons that prepare students for future success.Note to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga, serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville, and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. With almost 50 years of excellence in education, Newton’s Grove provides a superior, well-balanced academic experience for students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention and support, preparing students for success at top-tier universities in Canada and around the world, with a consistent record of 100% university acceptance. Newton’s Grove School is a proud member of the Inspired Education Group, a global network of 124 premium schools educating more than 95,000 students worldwide, providing access to international best practices, innovative programming, and enriched global learning opportunities. For further information about Newton’s Grove School,visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com About Inspired EducationAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices fromevery corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com/

