Mahavir Pratap Sharma Joins Startup Steroid as Advisor to Support Founders and Angel Investors in India

Startup Steroid Expands Advisory Board with Industry Leader Mahavir Pratap Sharma

Mahavir Pratap Sharma joins Startup Steroid as Advisor to mentor founders and investors, driving growth in early-stage startup funding across India.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Steroid is pleased to introduce Mahavir Pratap Sharma as an Advisor. His joining represents an important step towards our mission of empowering early-stage entrepreneurs in India and making Startup Steroid an integral part of the nation's rising startup ecosystem.Mahavir is a General Partner at Swishin Ventures, a SEBI-registered Category I fund that invests in idea and early-stage companies, with a heavy emphasis on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He was also a Past Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, where he was a key driver of robust international entrepreneurship networks.As a Startup Steroid advisor, Mahavir will closely work with startup founders to enable them to evaluate their funding readiness, align with investor expectations, and develop more robust fundraising strategies. He will also network with angel investors and connect them with the platform's increasing roster of promising ventures.One of the key areas he will help promote is Startup Steroid’s Readiness Score , a detailed assessment tool that helps founders evaluate their startup’s strengths and weaknesses before approaching investors.The Readiness Score evaluates over 40 of the most important areas — from team dynamics, market size, product development, and financial position. Founders get an in-depth report with a score, detailed explanations, and tailored improvement recommendations. This allows them to catch time gaps, fix potential red flags, and prepare for investor meetings more effectively.Founders also receive a clear list of essentials — from key documents to pitch preparation and legal must-haves — designed to help them take actionable steps. As they make improvements, they can revisit the report to see how far they’ve come and what still needs attention.Startup Steroid developed the Readiness Score from the analysis of thousands of startup reviews and investor input. It is created to assist founders in saving time, minimizing uncertainty, and making better choices when preparing to raise capital.With Mahavir Pratap Sharma’s deep understanding of India’s startup landscape and his long-standing relationships with angel investors and ecosystem leaders, his appointment brings valuable guidance and reach to Startup Steroid’s mission.He will play an important role in connecting the platform with new founders across India, especially in regions that often lack structured support during the early stages of fundraising.Startup Steroid continues to provide a full suite of tools for startups — from profile creation and investor matchmaking to pitch showcases, CRM integration, and performance tracking — all aimed at helping founders present a clear, confident, and complete case to potential investors.About Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is a startup funding platform that helps early-stage ventures prepare for investment through structured tools, mentorship, and investor connections. Its Readiness Score gives founders a clear view of where they stand and what they need to do next — helping them take the right steps toward fundraising success.For more information regarding Mahavir Pratap Sharma’s insight, keep your eye on Startup Steroid’s website https://startupsteroid.com/ To check your Readiness Score, click www.InvestorConnect365.com

