SCCG Announces Partnership with Magellan to Accelerate Global Treasury and Instant Payout Solutions for Gaming Operators

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Magellan, an intelligent cross-border treasury and payments platform.

Through this partnership, SCCG will support Magellan’s global distribution, go-to-market execution, and business development initiatives across regulated iGaming and sports betting markets, with an initial focus on the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Asia, and key European jurisdictions.

Magellan delivers an end-to-end treasury platform designed to solve some of the most persistent operational challenges facing gaming operators expanding internationally: delayed player payouts, trapped capital, and inefficient cross-border settlement. By leveraging modern instant payment rails, intelligent FX routing, and a hybrid fiat-and-stablecoin infrastructure, Magellan enables operators to settle player withdrawals locally in minutes and repatriate revenue across borders in under 24 hours.

Unlike traditional payment processor workflows that rely on card rails and multi-day settlement cycles, Magellan provides operators with a single treasury platform that supports multi-currency collection, local instant payouts, dynamic FX conversion, stablecoin interoperability, and same-day reconciliation. The result is improved player retention, real-time visibility into cash positions, reduced FX exposure, and faster access to deployable capital across markets.

The partnership combines SCCG’s established presence and trusted relationships across global gaming markets with Magellan’s purpose-built treasury platform. SCCG will open doors to operators actively seeking solutions to payout speed, capital efficiency, and multi-currency complexity—while Magellan provides the infrastructure that transforms treasury from an operational bottleneck into a strategic advantage. This alignment allows both companies to address the market’s growing demand for instant settlement and real-time liquidity management at scale.

“Payments and treasury efficiency have become strategic differentiators for gaming operators operating across multiple jurisdictions,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “Magellan has built a platform that directly addresses the operational reality operators face today—instant payouts, real-time treasury visibility, and faster access to capital without the friction of legacy settlement models. We’re excited to support Magellan’s global expansion and introduce this capability across our operator and platform partner ecosystem.”

Magellan’s platform is designed specifically for mid-to-large gaming operators that are too complex for consumer-grade payment tools and underserved by traditional global banks. In addition to fast settlement and transparent FX, the platform includes automated treasury workflows through an AI-driven intelligence layer that helps finance teams forecast liquidity needs, optimize cash deployment, and reduce operational overhead as they scale into new markets.

“The gaming industry has evolved faster than the financial infrastructure supporting it,” said Paiak Vaid, Founder and CEO of Magellan. “Operators expanding globally need treasury capabilities that match the speed and complexity of their business—not solutions built for a different era. Having worked across payments and gaming at scale, we’ve seen firsthand where legacy systems break down and what operators actually need to compete effectively. SCCG’s relationships and market knowledge accelerate our ability to reach operators who recognize that treasury modernization is a competitive advantage, not just a back-office function. This partnership allows us to deliver that transformation at the exact moment operators need it most.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift within the gaming industry toward infrastructure-level innovation focused on speed, transparency, and capital efficiency—particularly as operators expand across regulated markets with varying currencies, payout expectations, and banking frameworks.

About Magellan

Magellan is an intelligent cross-border treasury and payments platform. The platform enables instant local player payouts, sub-24-hour cross-border settlement, intelligent FX routing across fiat and stablecoins, and real-time treasury visibility through a single system. Designed for regulated gaming environments, Magellan helps operators improve player experience, reduce capital friction, and operate more efficiently as they expand into new markets.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

