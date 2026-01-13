Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces Health Care Fraud Conviction and Sentencing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that Ekelekamchukwu Alphonsus Ngwadom was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 6-17 months, suspended for 36 months of supervised probation. As conditions of probation, he was ordered to 90 days of house arrest and ordered to pay $72,014.66 in restitution after pleading guilty to 27 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

“When people defraud the Medicaid program, they are stealing money from North Carolina taxpayers and from those who rely on this care,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “My office will not allow it, and we’re going to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to prevent fraud.”

Between February 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021, Ngwadom submitted $72,014.66 in fraudulent claims to Alliance Health for providing behavioral health services to 27 Medicaid recipients, including children, that were never provided. Alliance Health then paid Ngwadom based on those false claims.

Alliance Health’s program integrity section first detected and reported Ngwadom’s fraud. This investigation was a result of a referral made by the NC DHHS Division of Health Benefits NC Medicaid Office of Compliance and Program Integrity to MID. The Medicaid Investigations Division of the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case with the collaboration and support of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,535,748 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,845,248, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

