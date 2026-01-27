Xplore Recovery Launches New Tennessee Addiction Treatment Program Centered on Adventure Therapy

Xplore Recovery Xplore Recovery House Ocoee River at Xplore Recovery

New addiction treatment program in Ocoee, TN, combines evidence-based clinical treatment with structured outdoor experiences to support lasting recovery

OCOEE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xplore Recovery, a new alcohol and drug rehab program in Tennessee, announced it will open on February 9 and launch its addiction treatment services designed to help individuals navigate substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders through a blend of evidence-based care, outdoor connection, and compassionate support.

Located along the Ocoee River, Xplore Recovery delivers clinical programming alongside optional, structured adventure therapy experiences intended to build resilience, confidence, and community.

A Clinically Grounded Program with a Nature-Based Complement

Xplore Recovery specializes in dual diagnosis treatment with addiction-primary care, recognizing that mental health and substance use often occur together and require integrated support.

The program is designed to provide structured levels of care including Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP), helping clients access the intensity of treatment that best fits their needs.

What to Expect

Xplore Recovery’s PHP model provides intensive clinical support with an average length of 30 to 45 days, including 30 hours of group therapy per week (Sunday through Friday) plus weekly one-on-one counseling.

The center is designed to maintain a small-community environment, with capacity for 16 men’s beds and 12 women’s beds.

Adventure Therapy as an Optional, Integrated Component

Xplore Recovery integrates adventure therapy as a complement to core clinical services, featuring structured outdoor activities such as white-water rafting, rock climbing, zip-lining, hiking/nature walks, and Lacota-inspired sweat lodges.

Activities are facilitated by a Certified Adventure Guide/Course Manager and integrated into individualized treatment plans, with reflection and therapeutic processing to connect experiences back to recovery goals.

Admissions and Contact

Xplore Recovery is located at 672 Hildabrand Rd, Ocoee, TN 37361. For admissions information or to request a confidential conversation, call (423) 522-1457 or email info@xplorerecovery.com

About Xplore Recovery

Xplore Recovery is an addiction treatment center in Tennessee providing evidence-based care for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. The program offers structured levels of care including PHP and IOP, combining clinical services with optional adventure-based experiences designed to support healing, resilience, and connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.