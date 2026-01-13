FDA Requests Removal of Suicidal Behavior and Ideation Warning from Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist (GLP-1 RA) Medications

The labeling of GLP-1 RA medications approved for weight reduction in persons with obesity or overweight contains information in the Warnings and Precautions section regarding a potential risk of SI/B. Similar information about SI/B is also included in the labeling of other types of weight loss medicines and is based on reports of such events observed with a variety of older medicines used or studied for weight loss.

In July 2023, after receiving postmarketing reports of SI/B in patients taking GLP-1 RA medications, FDA initiated further investigation of the potential risk of SI/B for GLP-1 RA medications. FDA performed a preliminary review of clinical trial and postmarketing data, including observational studies and case reports, and publicly reported those findings in its January 2024 Drug Safety Communication.

The initial review of GLP-1 RA clinical trial data did not find an association between the use of GLP-1 RAs and the occurrence of SI/B. However, because of the small number of cases of SI/B observed in individual trials, there was considerable uncertainty in the risk estimate. To address this concern, FDA performed a comprehensive meta-analysis of clinical trials across GLP-1 RA drug development programs to improve the precision of the risk estimate. The meta-analysis assessed the risk of SI/B comparing GLP-1 RA medications to placebo. There were 91 placebo-controlled GLP-1 RA medication trials in the meta-analysis that included 107,910 patients (60,338 treated with a GLP-1 RA and 47,572 treated with placebo). The results did not show an increased risk for SI/B or for other relevant psychiatric adverse events such as anxiety, depression, irritability, or psychosis.

In addition, FDA conducted a retrospective cohort study using administrative healthcare claims data from the FDA Sentinel System to compare the risk of intentional self-harm between new users of GLP-1 RAs and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The study population included 2,243,138 users (1,161,983 initiated on a GLP-1 RA and 1,081,155 initiated on a SGLT2i) from 10 data partners during the period between October 1, 2015, and September 20, 2023. After controlling for baseline confounders in the study, FDA did not find an increased risk of intentional self-harm in GLP-1 RA users compared to SGLT2i users. Similarly, FDA did not find an increased risk in the subgroup of patients with both type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

FDA also reviewed published observational and pooled studies evaluating the relationship between GLP-1 RAs and SI/B, and related outcomes. Our review concluded that the totality of these studies does not support a causal relationship between the use of GLP-1 RAs and the occurrence of SI/B.

Therefore, consistent with these findings, FDA is requesting that application holders remove information regarding the risk of SI/B from the labeling of GLP-1 RA medications that currently include such language.