Keeper Security Strengthens Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s Cyber Defences With KeeperPAM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper’s unified, cloud-native PAM platform enables Atlassian Williams F1 Team to enforce zero-trust security, control privileged access and streamline operations globally Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of a new case study with Atlassian Williams F1 Team, highlighting how the Formula 1 team has strengthened its cybersecurity posture with KeeperPAM In Formula 1, success depends not only on a driver’s performance on the track, but also on the vast amounts of data behind each team’s car design, testing and strategy. Every race weekend, Atlassian Williams F1 Team generates terabytes of sensitive telemetry data and performance insights that inform critical team decisions. Any intrusion into a team’s network infrastructure – from the factory to the paddock – could prove disastrous.Atlassian Williams F1 Team operates with a fast-moving, globally distributed workforce that requires secure access to critical systems, data and infrastructure from anywhere. The team needed a solution that would support secure operations during race weekends without adding complexity. KeeperPAM delivered this through a zero-knowledge architecture built on a zero-trust foundation, providing role-based access controls, privileged session monitoring and automated provisioning – enabling Atlassian Williams F1 Team to strengthen their security while maintaining the speed and agility needed to remain competitive in Formula 1.“We travel to more than 20 countries each season, and every week we’re in a new location,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team. “Our infrastructure isn’t sitting safely in a single building – it’s traveling with us. That means we have to be secure wherever we are, from airports to garages to our HQ at Grove. With Keeper, we can build that fortress around our operations.”“We now have a single platform where all of our connections go through,” said Harry Wilson, former Head of Information Security, Atlassian Williams F1 Team. “We can apply policies, monitor usage and generate alerts when something unexpected happens. Doing that on our server estate was critical to us.”KeeperPAM is the industry’s first unified, cloud-native PAM platform built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. It consolidates enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged session management, endpoint privilege management, secure remote access and dark web monitoring into a single, easy-to-deploy solution. KeeperPAM eliminates the complexity of legacy tools while providing organisations with real-time visibility, automated least-privilege enforcement and AI-driven threat detection to stop breaches in real time.“There are times when employees need local admin rights on a case-by-case basis,” added Wilson. “With Keeper, we can grant that access in real time and remove it automatically, which gives us confidence that privileged access is always controlled and temporary.”“Modern PAM has to do more than secure credentials. It has to automate provisioning, rotate secrets and eliminate standing privileges – all without burdening IT teams,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “That’s why we designed KeeperPAM to replace complexity with automation, freeing organisations like Atlassian Williams F1 Team to focus on what they do best.”With KeeperPAM, Atlassian Williams F1 Team has centralised and secured all credentials within a zero-knowledge platform, eliminating plaintext exposure while automating the provisioning and deprovisioning of privileged access. This approach reduces operational overhead for IT teams, enforces least-access by default and ensures that sensitive systems remain protected without slowing down the engineers and staff who rely on them every weekend.By implementing KeeperPAM, Atlassian Williams F1 Team is able to operate securely worldwide on any network and with any device, while enabling its engineers to focus on performance innovation. For the team, security has become a competitive advantage.To learn more, the full Atlassian Williams F1 Team and KeeperPAM case study is available at ( https://www.keeper.io/hubfs/Atlassian-Williams-F1-Team-Case-Study.pdf ).###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com( https://www.keepersecurity.com

