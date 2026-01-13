DaLand CUSO Integrates Bitcoin Into Third Credit Union Core; Canvas Credit Union ($5B) Becomes Newest Shareholder

Every credit union on KeyStone, DNA, or Symitar can access fully integrated Bitcoin and digital asset services — today — through DaLand's Coin2Core bridge.

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaLand CUSO, the credit union industry’s definitive provider for core-integrated digital assets, today announced that Canvas Credit Union has become an owner in the CUSO following the successful deployment of DaLand’s battle-tested Coin2Core© solution inside Canvas’ Jack Henry Symitar environment.

With Canvas’ ownership investment, DaLand has now achieved strategic coverage of key core banking systems — Corelation KeyStone, Fiserv DNA, and Jack Henry Symitar — making it possible for thousands of credit unions to actualize immediate turnkey access to more than $2.5 trillion in Bitcoin and digital asset liquidity without sacrificing control, compliance, or the member relationship.

“This milestone closes the loop on our 2025 strategic imperative,” said Jon Ungerland, CIO/Chief of Staff at DaLand CUSO. “Credit unions no longer have to wonder if digital assets can live natively inside their core — they already do, on all three major platforms. Canvas’ decision to take ownership proves the model: the future of money will be owned and governed cooperatively, not rented from Silicon Valley or Wall Street. Our team has proven (for years now) we can put digital assets at the core of your banking business and keep local FIs plugged into the future of money!”

Canvas Credit Union, one of Colorado’s largest and most innovative cooperatives, joins existing DaLand owners representing KeyStone and DNA cores. The Symitar integration marks the final piece of infrastructure required for industry-wide adoption.

“After watching member behavior and global liquidity trends accelerate, we moved decisively,” said David Pierce, Chief Information Officer at Canvas Credit Union. “Coin2Core is production-proven across multiple cores and multiple owners. We didn’t need another pilot — we needed ownership in the platform that has already solved the hardest problems: seamless core integration, institutional custody, and regulatory alignment. This positions Canvas to lead in Colorado while helping shape the roadmap for every credit union in America.”

That approach reinforced Canvas’ belief that digital assets must be approached through a core-centric model—one that reduces complexity, preserves institutional control, and allows digital assets to exist naturally alongside traditional accounts.

“If we’re going to build a bridge, it needs to be a smooth one,” Pierce said. “Digital assets should live where members already manage their financial lives, not off to the side in a disconnected experience.”

DaLand’s Coin2Core solution enables credit unions to offer members Bitcoin and digital asset buying, selling, holding, and spending directly alongside traditional accounts — all inside existing mobile and online banking interfaces members already know and trust.

The ownership model ensures credit unions retain governance, economics, and strategic control of the infrastructure they depend on — the same cooperative advantage that has kept community financial institutions relevant for generations.

“Canvas’ arrival as an owner is the signal every CEO and board has been waiting for,” added Ungerland. “The bridge is built, tested at scale, and now universally available. The only question left is who will be first in their market to give members what they’re already demanding.”

About Canvas Credit Union

Canvas Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with over $4.9 billion in assets serving more than 315,000 members. Canvas provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile banking options. Serving Colorado communities for more than 87 years, Canvas currently has 36 branches and is well recognized for its people, its heart, and its commitment to community. For more information, visit www.canvas.org

About DaLand CUSO

DaLand CUSO is the credit union industry’s owned-and-governed platform for core-integrated digital assets. Its Coin2Core© and C.O.D.E. Engine solutions deliver production-ready Bitcoin and digital asset capabilities directly inside KeyStone, DNA, and Symitar cores — preserving member trust, institutional control, and cooperative economics in the institutional era of digital assets. For more information, visit www.dalandcuso.com.

