Stewart Skloss Formally Inducted into SAR in Kerrville Ceremony

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart Lawrence Skloss, a twelfth-generation Texan whose family roots in the region date back to Spanish Texas, was formally inducted today into the Texas Society, Hill Country Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), a national organization dedicated to honoring patriots of the American Revolution and promoting American history, education, and civic responsibility.The induction ceremony was held in Kerrville, Texas, and marked the formal recognition of Skloss’s documented lineal descent from Revolutionary-era patriots and supporters of American independence.Membership in the SAR requires proven lineage to an individual who supported the American cause through military, civil, or material service. In Skloss’s case, extensive genealogical research supported by Ancestry records and DAR and SAR citations documents 27 ancestors at the time of this article whose lives intersected directly with the American Revolution, ranging from Spanish-Texan suppliers in the Gulf region to Continental-era patriots in Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.“This induction is not about me, it is about the people who came before me who risked everything for faith, family, and freedom,” Skloss said. “I am humbled that my family’s story, from the Canary Islanders who helped build San Antonio, to Revolutionary War patriots in multiple colonies, is now formally recognized within the SAR. My responsibility is to honor that legacy with how I live, how I raise my daughters, and how I serve my community.”A Legacy That Begins With the Canary Islanders - On his father’s side, Skloss descends from the original Canary Island families who founded the civil government of San Antonio in 1731. These Isleños left the Canary Islands under orders from the Spanish Crown, traveled through Havana and Veracruz, and completed a difficult overland journey to what was then San Antonio de Béxar. They established the Villa de San Fernando, the first regularly organized civil government in Texas and the foundation of modern San Antonio.Among Skloss’s documented ancestors are Juan Curbelo and his wife Gracia Umpierres, members of the original Canary Islander group. Their descendants played prominent civic roles in early Texas history. Through professional genealogical research, Skloss has also traced his lineage to John W. Smith, a Curbelo descendant who served as mayor of San Antonio during the Republic of Texas and after statehood, and who was the last man to leave the Alamo alive while riding to bring reinforcements.In 2022, the San Antonio Express-News highlighted these connections in a feature on Canary Islander descendants at historic San Fernando Cathedral, which also noted the baptism of Skloss’s younger daughter, Mae, at the cathedral in recognition of the family’s deep roots there.Generations later, the family’s Hill Country story continued through another ancestral line that includes Heinrich “Henry” Ochs, who immigrated from Germany in 1851, became one of Fredericksburg’s first teachers, and later founded the Buckhorn Saloon, a gathering place that helped establish Fredericksburg’s reputation for hospitality.From Spanish Texas to the American Revolution - The Skloss family story intersects with a lesser-known chapter of American independence. During the Revolutionary era, Spanish Texas and Louisiana became vital support centers for the patriot cause. Spanish governor Bernardo de Gálvez led campaigns against British strongholds along the Gulf Coast and Mississippi River, capturing Baton Rouge, Natchez, Mobile, and Pensacola. His efforts secured critical supply routes for the Continental cause, and he was later granted honorary U.S. citizenship by Congress.At the same time, ranchers and settlers in Spanish Texas, including Canary Islander and Tejano families, organized large cattle drives that delivered thousands of head of cattle, horses, and supplies to Spanish troops allied with the American patriots.Within this history, Skloss’s ancestor José Antonio Rafael Curbelo appears in family records and published scholarship as having provided supplies to Gálvez’s forces, illustrating the Texas connection to American independence.Documented Revolutionary-Era Ancestors:The genealogical file supporting Skloss’s SAR membership contains citations from DAR Lineage Books, SAR records, and Revolutionary-era references identifying more than twenty ancestors tied to the patriot cause. These include:• José Antonio Rafael Curbelo, Spanish-Texan supplier to Gálvez• DAR-documented lines including Samuel Beall, Thaddeus Beall, Elizabeth Daniel, and Rachel Andrews• Weaver, Moses, and Haywood families linked to Revolutionary support• Other figures such as Marks Lazarus, Samuel Grey, and John Nelson Spotswood JonesSome served as soldiers, others as providers, financiers, or civic supporters whose service qualified their descendants for membership.“My SAR record rests on one specific patriot line,” Skloss said, “but our tree is filled with people who either fought, financed, or fed the Revolution. My daughters and I are simply the current chapter of a story that began long before 1776.”Royal Roots: William the Conqueror and Beyond - Beyond his American and Spanish-Texan roots, Stewart Skloss ’s lineage extends deep into the royal houses of Europe, revealing a remarkable ancestral tapestry that spans England, France, Flanders, Scotland, and Italy. His documented family tree confirms descent from a long line of kings, queens, and noble leaders whose influence shaped the Western world for centuries.Among his direct ancestors:• William the Conqueror (1028–1087), Duke of Normandy and first Norman King of England, is Stewart’s 26th Great Grandfather. His conquest in 1066 changed the course of English and European history.• Matilda of Flanders, Queen of England and wife of William the Conqueror, is Stewart’s 26th Great Grandmother.• King Henry II of England, founder of the Plantagenet dynasty, appears as Stewart’s 24th Great Grandfather.• Eleanor of Aquitaine, one of the most powerful women of the Middle Ages and Queen of both France and England, stands as Stewart’s 24th Great Grandmother.• King Henry III of England is his 23rd Great Grandfather.• King Edward I “Longshanks,” famed for shaping medieval England and Scotland, is his 22nd Great Grandfather.• King Edward III, whose reign defined English power in Europe, is his 21st Great Grandfather.• Lionel of Antwerp, Duke of Clarence, son of Edward III and ancestor to multiple royal houses, is Stewart’s 20th Great Grandfather.Through these and other documented lines, Stewart traces ancestry to more than twenty kings and queens of England, France, Flanders, and related European houses, meaning that for at least twenty-three generations, his direct grandparents included reigning monarchs and royal consorts. In every case where a king appears, a queen stands beside him—forming a lineage that includes at least twenty-three royal couples whose bloodlines now flow into modern Texas.Additional noble lines reach into:• The Counts of Flanders, including Arnulf I and Arnulf II• The royal house of France through Capetian and Plantagenet alliances• Noble families of Italy and Iberia who married into French and English royal lines“It’s humbling to see William the Conqueror listed as my 26th great-grandfather,” Skloss said. “But what matters more to me isn’t the crown on his head—it’s how that long tradition of leadership eventually shows up in schoolteachers, ranchers, civic leaders, and families in Texas who are simply trying to live well, love deeply, and serve their communities.”To Stewart, these royal names are not about prestige, but perspective. They show how history moves from palaces to farms, from thrones to classrooms, from conquest to community. What began in castles and courts now continues in ordinary people doing meaningful work, raising families, and building lives rooted in faith, service, and responsibility.Patriotism, Education, and the Next Generation - Founded in 1889 and chartered by Congress in 1906, the SAR is a nonprofit organization with more than 38,000 members in over 575 chapters worldwide. It promotes patriotism, preserves history, and supports educational programs that teach young people about the nation’s founding principles.As a member of the Texas Society’s Hill Country Chapter, Skloss joins veterans, educators, historians, and civic leaders who conduct public ceremonies, sponsor youth programs, and partner with schools and historical sites.Skloss plans to involve his daughters, Ella and Mae, in learning about their family’s history through organizations such as the Children of the American Revolution.“Patriotism is not just flags and fireworks,” Skloss said. “It is knowing where you come from, understanding the sacrifices that made freedom possible, and choosing every day to live with integrity.”About Stewart Lawrence Skloss - Stewart Skloss is a twelfth-generation Texan, global commercial real estate advisor, and Managing Director of Global Brokerage at Newmark ( www.newmark.com ). His family roots in Texas trace back to the Canary Island settlers who founded the civil government of San Antonio in 1731, and his lineage includes civic leaders, educators, ranchers, builders, and patriots whose influence shaped early Texas and American history.Stewart’s professional career spans more than four decades and multiple continents. He began working in real estate and construction as a teenager, learning land development, infrastructure, and building from the ground up. While attending the University of Texas at Austin, he deepened his focus on commercial real estate through internships and hands-on field experience.After college, Stewart worked with the Hearst Corporation in New York City and London before returning to Texas. He later co-founded a corporate real estate services firm serving Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. Following its acquisition by an international firm, Stewart expanded his work overseas, leading and advising projects across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and select former Soviet markets.Today, at Newmark, Stewart advises family offices, institutional owners, private investors, international corporations, and sovereign wealth funds on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development advisory, site selection, and multi-market strategy across the United States and key global regions. He is known for discreet representation, long-term relationships, and serving as a trusted single point of contact for complex assignments requiring confidentiality and global coordination.Stewart’s life is grounded not only in his work, but in the people he loves. He divides his time between his home in the Texas Hill Country outside Fredericksburg and a Houston home of his partner, Kim, his closest friend, and a constant source of encouragement, strength, and perspective. Together they value family, faith, kindness, and showing up for the people they care about. Stewart said “The best parts of my life is not measured in transactions or titles, but in time spent with Kim, our amazing daughters, and the people who matter most to us.”About the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) - The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected patriotic, historical, and educational organizations. Founded in 1889 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1906, the SAR is dedicated to honoring the men who achieved American independence and to preserving the story of the American Revolution for future generations.Membership in the SAR is open to men who can document lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of American independence between 1775 and 1783 through military service, civil service, or material support. These patriots include soldiers of the Continental Army, militia members, naval forces, and individuals who provided food, supplies, financing, intelligence, or leadership to the Revolutionary cause.Today, the SAR is a national, nonprofit, non-political organization with more than 38,000 members and over 575 chapters across the United States and abroad. Its members include veterans, educators, historians, civic leaders, business professionals, and public servants who share a commitment to preserving American history and promoting civic responsibility.The SAR’s mission focuses on three core pillars:• Patriotism – Encouraging love of country and respect for the ideals of liberty, service, and sacrifice.• History – Preserving documents, artifacts, and stories of the American Revolution through research, archives, museums, and public education.• Education – Supporting youth through scholarships, essay contests, oration competitions, JROTC and Eagle Scout recognition, and classroom programs that teach the founding principles of the United States.The organization maintains its national headquarters, genealogical research library, and museum in Louisville, Kentucky, serving as one of the premier centers in the world for Revolutionary War research. The SAR also partners with schools, historical societies, military units, and civic organizations to keep the story of America’s founding alive at the local and national level.In Texas, the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is one of the largest and most active state societies, with chapters throughout the state—including the Hill Country Chapter. These chapters host public ceremonies, historical commemorations, grave markings for Revolutionary War patriots, flag presentations, Constitution Day events, and youth programs that connect new generations to America’s origins.For members, the SAR is not simply a lineage society—it is a living organization devoted to service, education, and remembrance. By honoring Revolutionary War ancestors, members also commit themselves to the same values those patriots lived by: courage, responsibility, faith, perseverance, and service to others.As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Stewart Skloss joins Americans who believe that understanding where we came from is essential to knowing where we are going—and that freedom is best preserved when its story is remembered, taught, and lived.

