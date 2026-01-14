CSU College of Law to Offer Students AltaClaro’s Certificate in 'Fundamentals of Prompt Engineering for Lawyers'

Program expands CSU|LAW’s broader AI strategy—including a new AI Advisory Council—and builds on the school’s national leadership in law and technology

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleveland State University College of Law today announced that it is offering its students Fundamentals of Prompt Engineering for Lawyers , a specialized AI-focused training course developed by experiential legal training platform AltaClaro . The certificate is a first step in CSU|LAW’s broader AI strategy to ensure graduates enter the profession ready to use AI responsibly and effectively—work that also includes the launch of a new AI Advisory Council comprised of leaders in legal practice, technology, and innovation.The course will be offered as an extra-curricular certificate program to all CSU|LAW students. Due to high demand, the program will run three times during the academic year, beginning with a winter session in January, followed by sessions during spring break/mini-term and early summer term. Within the first week of announcing the winter program, over 130 students enrolled.The curriculum focuses on practical techniques for working with generative AI tools, understanding AI’s limitations in legal practice, and embedding verification and professional judgment into AI-assisted legal workflows. Upon completion, students will receive a certificate from AltaClaro that can be listed on LinkedIn and resumes, recognizing foundational training in prompt engineering and the professional use of generative AI tools in legal workflows.“Providing this course to our students represents the cornerstone of a broader strategy to integrate responsible and effective generative AI training into our legal education curriculum,” said Brian Ray, Co-Interim Dean at CSU College of Law. “Our goal is for employers to know that CSU|LAW graduates are entering the profession prepared to use these powerful tools thoughtfully, ethically, and competently.”This initiative also builds on CSU|LAW’s established reputation at the intersection of law and technology, including long-standing, nationally recognized work through the Center for Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, which integrates law, technology, and business in its multidisciplinary programming. It likewise complements CSU|LAW’s technology-forward curriculum and credentials, including the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Certificate and the Intellectual Property Certificate, as well as signature convenings like the annual IP+ Conference.CSU|LAW partnered with AltaClaro after learning about its innovative experiential learning framework and national reputation as the leading training provider to top law firms like Orrick Herrington & Sutcliff, K&L Gates, Husch Blackwell, and Benesch, a Cleveland-headquartered Am Law 200 firm that employs many CSU|LAW graduates. AltaClaro’s experiential courses combine self-study modules, hands-on simulated client assignments, and a live review session with seasoned practitioners.“We are excited to partner with CSU|LAW on this forward-thinking initiative,” said Abdi Shayesteh, Founder and CEO of AltaClaro. “CSU|LAW is demonstrating leadership by proactively preparing students for the realities of AI-enabled legal practice, not just by introducing the technology, but through a focus on judgment, rigor, and practical application.”About CSU|LAWCleveland State University College of Law (CSU|LAW) is a student-centered law school in the heart of downtown Cleveland committed to excellence, opportunity, and public impact. CSU|LAW has earned national recognition for innovation and specialty strength, and in recent U.S. News rankings has been recognized as a top-ranked public law school in northern Ohio and ranked in the top 100 in multiple specialty areas.CSU|LAW is a national leader in law and technology. Through its Center for Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, the school offers multidisciplinary programming that integrates law, technology, and business, as well as innovative credentials such as the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Certificate, online Master of Legal Studies in Cybersecurity & Data Privacy and annual Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection Conference. CSU|LAW’s Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Center also offers a focused Intellectual Property Certificate and convenes leading practitioners and scholars through its annual IP+ Conference.About AltaClaroAltaClaro is the leading experiential legal training platform offering simulation-based courses for law firms, legal departments, and law schools. With more than 60 courses across practice areas including transactional practice, litigation, legal writing, and generative AI, AltaClaro helps legal professionals build job-ready skills through realistic training and expert feedback. In 2025, AltaClaro received ALM’s Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award for Best Training Provider in Legal. For more information, visit: https://www.altaclaro.com/

