FILMMAKER JOSH ZEMAN REVEALS UNRELEASED AUDIO IN NEW PODCAST, INDICATING MISHANDLING OF EVIDENCE IN SERIAL KILLER CASE

Press inquiries:Jen Begeal - jbegeal@gmail.com, (914) 882-2713Jenn Powers - jennpowers@iheartmedia.comAbout Josh ZemanJosh Zeman is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and investigative journalist known for his work on landmark true crime documentaries and series. His films and podcasts have helped surface overlooked evidence, reframe public understanding, and reopen conversations around some of the most complex criminal cases in modern history.About Tenderfoot TVA leader in premium podcast content, Tenderfoot TV was founded by Atlanta director and independent filmmaker, Payne Lindsey, and music industry veteran, Donald Albright. The 2016 launch of the award-winning true-crime podcast, "Up and Vanished," marked Tenderfoot's entry and ascension in podcasting. The viral sensation became an international news story after influencing 2 arrests in a decade-old cold case and receiving over 450 million downloads across four seasons. Tenderfoot has since created additional breakthrough podcasts, including the critically acclaimed “Atlanta Monster,” “Dear Alana,” “The MLK Tapes,” “Radio Rental'' starring Rainn Wilson, and AP’s Podcast of the year (2019), “To Live and Die in LA.” With over 900 million downloads to date, Tenderfoot continues to develop fiction and nonfiction projects as podcasts, and has expanded into TV and film, airing the first season of “Up and Vanished” (TV series) on the Oxygen network in 2020. Recipients of the 2020 Icon/Pioneer Award at the iHeart Podcast Awards, and recognized by Fast Company as a company that “knows how to keep listeners engaged,” Tenderfoot has no plans of slowing down, having already collaborated with the likes of HBO, Netflix, iHeart, Audible, Audacy, QCode, Spotify, and Issa Rae’s label Radio. In nine years, Tenderfoot has become one of the premier creatives and most respected destinations for podcasting, and aims to be a leader in multi-platform storytelling. Visit tenderfoot.tv for more company information.About iHeartMediaiHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products, and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.### NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer” Details the Story of Accused Killer Rex Heuermann Through Accounts of Childhood Friends, and Revisits the Clues Filmed Years Before His ArrestListen HERE Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer, the investigative true crime podcast hosted by award-winning filmmaker Josh Zeman, has sparked new discussions about the Gilgo Beach Murder case, based on exclusive new reporting that reframes one of the most closely followed crime investigations in the country.Produced by Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer revisits the decades-long investigation through a provocative new lens. Delving into hundreds of hours of footage filmed for A&E's 2016 documentary series, The Killing Season, one of the first to examine the then-unsolved Gilgo Beach Murders, Zeman has unearthed interviews that dramatically alter the case's narrative. During that investigation, Zeman interviewed witness Dave Schaller, who described a "monster of a man" who drove a distinctive green Chevy Avalanche. That same clue, given by Schaller to Suffolk Detectives in 2011, had been buried in case files until it was unearthed by the Gilgo Beach Task Force in 2023, leading to the arrest of Rex Huermann, the alleged Long Island Serial Killer.In Monster, Zeman revisits that interview and others with the benefit of hindsight and newly available information. What emerges is not just an early lead, but a more unsettling question. Was this clear and corroborated clue simply discarded, or intentionally buried? The series reframes the lost lead as evidence of deeper investigative and systemic failures that delayed accountability and justice for the victims."We've been investigating this case for over 12 years, asking, not just who is responsible, but why did it take so long for these victims to get justice?" said Zeman. "While it was shocking to discover so many clues buried in our footage, it also gave us this unique ability to dig even deeper -- to uncover new layers of the story, including the corruption that obstructed the case.”Known for Cropsey, Murder Mountain, and Sons of Sam, Zeman brings a filmmaker’s rigor and an investigative journalist’s discipline to the series. Monster features exclusive interviews with law enforcement, victims' families, journalists, experts, Rex Heuermann's childhood friend, and individuals directly connected to the case, many speaking on the record in depth for the first timeMonster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer is the eighth season in the Monster franchise, which has garnered over 130 million downloads, reflecting the growing demand for deeply reported, responsible true crime storytelling. 