Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Global Book Tour of The Jewish Experience by Rabbi Mark Wildes

Rabbi Mark Wildes - The Jewish Experience

Leading NYC PR Agency to Drive Strategic Campaign to Build Awareness Among Millennials of Book Examining Core Beliefs and Practices of Judaism

RPR is privileged to support the global outreach of Rabbi Mark Wildes' message. This campaign aims to advance meaningful dialogue on Jewish thought and practices." — Richard Rubenstein, Founder and President of Rubenstein Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, announces it has been named the Agency of Record for the Manhattan Jewish Foundation (MJE) and the launch of the global book tour for their latest project The Jewish Experience: Discovering the Soul of Jewish Thought and Practice. Authored by Rabbi Mark Wildes, the book presents core beliefs and practices of Judaism – God, Torah, Prayer, Kindness, Charity, Shabbat, and Tikun Olam, answering the questions: Why do these beliefs and practices matter? How can they transform our lives today?“RPR is privileged to support the global outreach of Rabbi Mark Wildes' message. This campaign aims to advance meaningful dialogue on Jewish thought and practices,” said Richard Rubenstein, Founder and President of Rubenstein Public Relations.RPR will execute a strategic public relations campaign to raise awareness of The Jewish Experience securing media coverage, coordinating book reviews, and positioning Rabbi Wildes as a thought leader within the Jewish community. The campaign will include targeted media outreach, podcast placements, and partnerships with relevant organizations to expand the book’s reach.As The Jewish Experience expands its official global tour, RPR will lead a comprehensive engagement strategy designed to foster dialogue with distinguished scholars and community leaders both within and outside of the Jewish community. The campaign will also focus on securing endorsements from influential leaders and thought-provoking op-eds to highlight the book’s timely and significant themes.“When we in the Jewish community are attacked, it is imperative we not only fight back but know what it is about Judaism that is worth defending,” said Rabbi Mark Wildes, Founder and Director of the Manhattan Jewish Experience. “The Jewish Experience represents my humble yet passionate attempt to share the very soul of what makes Judaism worth preserving and cherishing.”About Rabbi Mark WildesRabbi Mark N. Wildes is the founder and director of Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE), a leading community for young Jewish professionals in NYC and Tel Aviv. Ordained by Yeshiva University, he also holds degrees from Cardozo Law School and Columbia University. He is the author of Beyond the Instant and The 40 Day Challenge, hosts the WildesCast podcast, and contributes to major outlets including the Times of Israel and Huffington Post. Rabbi Wildes lives in New York City with his wife Jill and their four children.About The Manhattan Jewish Experience (MJE)Founded by Rabbi Mark N. Wildes in 1998, MJE is a warm and open community where men and women in their 20s and 30s can explore Jewish life and meet new people. MJE runs a wide range of inclusive, engaging and innovative programs for thousands of young Jewish professionals, including Shabbat Dinners, Holiday Events and Parties, Ski Trips, Classes, Beginner Services, Trips to Israel, Marching in the Israel Day Parade and much more. MJE was founded in memory of Ruth B. Wildes z”l.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

