Warson Brands Launches New Europe Safety Footwear and Workwear Website for DC, Volcom, and Reebok

Warson Brands expands its European presence with a new safety footwear and workwear website featuring DC, Volcom, and Reebok Safety.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok, DC, and Volcom for safety footwear in Europe as well as Reebok Workwear, is excited to unveil its new online home at https://warsonbrands.eu.

PPE and Safety Footwear and Apparel Distributors, Retailers, Company Representatives, and Workers will all be able to learn all about the wide array of cutting-edge comfort and design across Warson’s three brands in the European Work Market.

The new site debuts in English but French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Dutch sites will follow in the coming year.

The easily-navigable site offers the following highlights:

• Views of each brand, its portfolio of products as well as a detailed page with technical safety and fit information for each product in the line.

• Product Inquiry on each product page with a direct line to our Europe Customer Service Team.

• Distributor and Catalog Request Forms

• News and Events Sections for our newest launches, press releases, and shows

• New Series Videos and Marketing Support Portals

• Distributor Locator and Contact Request Forms

To learn more, visit the new site at https://warsonbrands.eu.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

