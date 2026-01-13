Atlanta Braves’ Hall of Famer Chipper Jones Named a Keynote Speaker At MSM’s Self-Storage Event, THE Show

Atlanta Braves' Hall of Famer Chipper Jones Comes To MSM's THE Show

Legendary third baseman Chipper Jones will translate his success on the field into winning strategies for self-storage leaders.

Self-storage is an amazing business, but the last few years have brought real challenges. However, the industry remains resilient, and Chipper personifies that.” — Travis Morrow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta Braves' Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones will deliver a keynote at THE Show , the inaugural Modern Storage Media (MSM) self-storage conference and tradeshow being held this November 4-6 in Atlanta, Georgia.Jones spent his entire MLB career with the Atlanta Braves after being selected first overall in the 1990 MLB Draft. An eight-time All-Star, 1999 National League MVP, and 2008 National League batting champion, he retired as one of the most accomplished third basemen in MLB history and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.“We’re thrilled to welcome Chipper to THE Show in his home town of Atlanta,” says Travis Morrow, CEO of MSM. “Self-storage is an amazing business, but the last few years have brought real challenges. However, the industry remains resilient, and Chipper personifies that.”Jones suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears in his left knee during his career, including one that cost him an entire season. Each time, he returned to the field and played competitively, a testament to the determination that defined his career. “That’s not just resilience, it’s legendary,” adds Morrow.At a time when many operators are navigating economic and operational challenges, Jones’ perspective on leadership, discipline, and perseverance offers timely lessons for business owners looking to stay competitive and focused.MSM’s THE Show, presented by Janus International, reimagines the entire conference and tradeshow experience with elevated learning sessions and evening events, a thoughtful floor layout, and celebrated guests like Jones. It’s also doing things differently by opening the keynotes to all attendees. “Some conferences only allow VIPs at celebrity keynotes,” adds Poppy Behrens, MSM Publisher. “While VIPs can attend an exclusive meet and greet with Chipper, all attendees can attend the keynote. We don’t want anyone going to THE Show to miss out on these important speaking engagements.”Early bird registration is open for the industry’s most modern event, and host hotel Signia by Hilton is accepting reservations at MSM’s special rates. Don’t miss the chance to see Chipper Jones in person. Visit www.msmtheshow.com for more. Contact Lauri@ModernStorageMedia.com to become an exhibitor or sponsor.ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.