CalcFocus Announces Significant Growth Investment from Pamlico Capital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalcFocus, a leading provider of cloud-native policy administration and illustration solutions to the individual and group life, health, and annuity insurance markets, today announced a significant growth investment from Pamlico Capital, a private equity firm focused on high-growth technology and services businesses. The investment will provide additional resources to support the next phase of growth for CalcFocus as it pursues its vision of transforming the insurance industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and sustainable growth for insurance carriers.

CalcFocus delivers mission-critical core systems to nearly 20 leading individual and group life, health, and annuity insurance carriers and service providers. The company’s solutions are designed to modernize legacy systems, improve speed-to-market, and enhance efficiency in an increasingly complex and competitive environment. With a 100% success rate for implementations and systems migrations, CalcFocus empowers carriers to replace legacy systems with confidence, supported by modern, best-in-class tools and industry-leading expertise.

The company also announced the appointment of insurance technology veteran Sandia Ren as CEO. Sandia has over 25 years of industry experience and has held a wide range of leadership roles during nearly 20 years at Guidewire and including her most recent role as Chief Delivery Officer at Vitech.

Co-founders Tommy and Lindsey McCahill will continue to help lead day-to-day operations and retain a meaningful ownership stake. Tommy will move into a Chief Product Officer role and will continue to be hands-on with customers in delivering innovative and market-leading solutions.

“Since founding CalcFocus in 2014, we have seen tremendous growth as we pursue our vision of driving digital transformation in the life insurance industry,” said CalcFocus co-founder Tommy McCahill. “I could not be more excited to work alongside Pamlico and Sandia. They believe in our vision, and their relevant experience and resources will accelerate the pace at which we can deliver innovative solutions for our customers.”

“The CalcFocus leadership team has done an exceptional job establishing CalcFocus as a trusted partner to many leading insurance carriers,” shared new CEO Sandia Ren. “They have an enduring passion for this market and a strong base of happy customers. I’m excited to work with them along with the Pamlico team to build on their success to date and drive continued growth and innovation.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sandia, Tommy, and the CalcFocus team and look forward to working with them as they continue to build a market-leading platform,” said Walker Simmons, Partner at Pamlico Capital. “The insurance software industry is undergoing meaningful transformation as carriers modernize mission-critical systems, and we believe CalcFocus is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from these long-term industry tailwinds,” added Pamlico Principal David Allen.

Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor to Pamlico. Morgan Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal advisor to CalcFocus.

About CalcFocus

CalcFocus, founded in 2014 by insurance technology veterans, offers cloud-native policy administration and illustration solutions to the individual and group life, health, and annuity insurance markets. The Achieve and Forecast platforms are designed for configurability and quality, providing a comprehensive enterprise solution for policy administration and illustration needs. The CalcFocus platform was designed with a pragmatic approach to configurability and a dogmatic approach to quality. Learn more at www.calcfocus.com.

About Pamlico

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: communications, healthcare, services, and software. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of more than $5.0 billion. For additional information, please visit www.pamlicocapital.com.

