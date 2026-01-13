ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness Opens New Bay City, Michigan Location

Bringing regenerative medicine, longevity science, and advanced mental-health therapies to the Great Lakes Bay Region

BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinical location in Bay City, Michigan, expanding access to advanced regenerative and longevity-focused care throughout the Midwest. The Bay City clinic will serve patients seeking innovative, non-surgical solutions for injury recovery, chronic pain, mental-health conditions, and age-related decline. ReGen’s approach blends cutting-edge medical science with the body’s innate healing capabilities...where innovation meets nature.The new Bay City location is available by appointment and is conveniently situated within the Davidson Building, providing a private, professional clinical setting for patient consultations and treatment.“Our goal is to help patients heal, restore function, and reclaim quality of life using therapies that work with the body rather than against it,” said Daniel Bishop, MD, physician partner at ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness. “By combining regenerative medicine, peptide science, and longevity-focused care, we are able to offer patients meaningful alternatives to surgery and long-term medication dependence.”A Focus on Regenerative Medicine & LongevityReGen specializes in regenerative and restorative therapies designed to enhance tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and optimize long-term health. Core services at the Bay City location include:- Peptide therapies to support healing, metabolic health, immune regulation, and cellular repair.- Regenerative medicine, including biologic and stem-cell-based approaches aimed at joint preservation and tissue regeneration.- Therapies for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain syndromes.- Longevity and performance medicine, targeting energy optimization, recovery, and healthy aging.The clinic treats a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, such as joint pain of the neck, back, shoulders, and knees, along with tendon injuries, ligament damage, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease, rotator cuff pathology, and meniscal injuries. A central objective of care is helping patients recover, prevent reinjury, and in many cases, avoid or delay surgery through advanced, evidence-based interventions.Supporting Recovery, Performance, and PreventionReGen works with active individuals, professionals, and athletes alike, focusing on injury recovery, injury prevention, and long-term performance, rather than short-term symptom management. Treatment plans are personalized, data-driven, and built around restoring function while protecting future joint and tissue health.“We take a proactive, patient-centered approach to care,” said Brian Gallagher, PA‑C, partner and clinical leader at ReGen. “That means meeting patients where they are, identifying the root cause of their symptoms, and using regenerative and longevity-focused therapies to keep them active, independent, and doing the things they love.”Whole-Person, Patient-Centered CareIn addition to musculoskeletal and regenerative therapies, ReGen supports patients with complex chronic and inflammatory conditions, including autoimmune disorders , chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, migraines, dysautonomia, and gastrointestinal inflammatory conditions. Each care plan reflects ReGen’s commitment to treating the whole person, not just isolated symptoms.A Mission-Driven ExpansionThe Bay City location reflects ReGen’s mission to deliver ethical, patient-centered, and outcomes-focused care rooted in integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By expanding into Michigan, ReGen aims to make advanced regenerative and longevity medicine more accessible while maintaining the highest clinical standards.For more information about services or to schedule a consultation, visit ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness online.About ReGen Advanced Infusion & WellnessFounded in 2021, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness is a leader in regenerative medicine, longevity science, and advanced mental-health therapies. With locations expanding across the United States, ReGen focuses on restoring vitality, improving function, and enhancing quality of life through personalized, evidence-based care. The practice is known for integrating innovative medical technologies with natural healing principles in a supportive, patient-first environment.

