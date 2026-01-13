SIAA Fuels Next Wave of Growth Through New Strategic Partnership with Progressive

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIAA, the nation’s leading alliance of independent insurance agencies, today announces a new strategic partnership with Progressive. The relationship will expand SIAA member agencies’ access to both personal and commercial lines options with a top tier U.S. property & casualty insurer.SIAA and Progressive’s partnership is a strategic decision at a time when both personal and commercial lines continue to experience market pressures, limited capacity and stricter underwriting requirements. Progressive’s ongoing commitment to the independent agency sector, proven underwriting rigor and data-driven approach aligns well with SIAA’s focus on providing sustainable, profitable growth avenues to their member agents.“For more than three decades, SIAA has committed to providing independent agencies with clear paths to positive business growth. Partnering with Progressive is yet another step in lowering barriers to entry for our member agents for in-demand personal and commercial lines solutions,” said SIAA Chief Executive Officer Matt Masiello. “After launching SIAA NXT recently, our partnership with Progressive is a natural enhancement of SIAA’s value proposition for our member agents, helping them more strategically and sustainably grow their businesses.”Progressive Personal Lines President Pat Callahan added, “This partnership represents a powerful alignment of two industry leaders committed to supporting independent agents. By combining Progressive’s market-leading products with SIAA’s expansive network, we’re further demonstrating our continued investment in the agency channel by ensuring SIAA agents have the breadth and depth of products that leads to greater availability and affordability for their clients.”SIAA recently unveiled SIAA NXT – The Intelligent Distribution Platform to help independent agents scale and evolve their businesses in a rapidly advancing industry by leveraging data, business intelligence and AI. SIAA’s partnership with Progressive supports the organization’s efforts through SIAA NXT by expanding agent access to commercial and personal lines solutions, while aligning underwriting discipline, pricing sophistication, data and technology to improve growth quality and operational efficiencies.To learn more about SIAA, please visit https://www siaa.com /.SIAA in BriefSIAA – The Agent Alliance (siaa.com) is the nation’s largest alliance of independent insurance agencies, with more than 5,200 members writing over $17 Billion in total premium. Built on strong carrier partnerships and three decades of growth, SIAA is now advancing the industry with SIAA NXT (siaanxt.com), The Intelligent Distribution Platform, connecting agencies, carriers, and partners to drive better outcomes and long-term success.

